Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefitsMargaret JacksonColorado Springs, CO
Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado ExperienceColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCoMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Related
Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day
As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles. On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day. "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
3 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed three passengers and seriously injured the driver in Adams County early Saturday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in south Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch. All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver
DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
I-25 closed for 5 hours after man killed in shooting
The Thornton Police Department says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway due to an officer-involved shooting.
county17.com
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, a.k.a. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado officers who killed, wounded vehicle occupants in car chase granted immunity
A late-night vehicle pursuit through Littleton, Englewood and Denver that left a driver partially paralyzed and a passenger dead has now culminated in a federal judge's decision to grant immunity to the police officers involved. There was no caselaw, Rodriguez concluded, labeling the officers' use of force unconstitutional "in the...
I-25 reopens in Thornton after officer shoots man who was walking in traffic
Interstate 25 has reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway after a Thornton police officer shot a man who had been walking on the interstate Monday morning.
Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police
A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Witness who called 911 after fatal crash calls intersection dangerous
A deadly crash that occurred just outside of Brighton at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road is now under investigation.
KRDO
Driver ejected from car as it rolls 500 feet down a Colorado Springs mountain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now in critical condition in a Colorado Springs hospital, after he was ejected from a car as it rolled approximately 500 feet down a mountain in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), they received a call for service from...
Crews clean up homeless camps in Jefferson County
A community outreach team and Jefferson County officials cleaned up a homeless camp on the south side of Clear Creek near Gold Strike Park. Crews cleaned up more than four dumpsters full of trash and debris. It cost $16,000 to clean up the area.
Cop impersonator arrested after allegedly pulling over off-duty officer
A man was arrested after he allegedly impersonated an officer and tried to pull over an off-duty cop last week.
Woman falls 900 feet to death off Capitol Peak
A Denver woman was killed after falling 900 feet off Capitol Peak on Saturday morning.
Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party
Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.
VIDEO: Body camera captures Randy Bishop firing at CSPD officer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019. WARNING: Some details […]
Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. Arrested suspect Brian Alford In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the shooting, The post Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0