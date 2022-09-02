ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
9NEWS

Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver

DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police

A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
CBS Denver

Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party

Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire. 
KXRM

VIDEO: Body camera captures Randy Bishop firing at CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019. WARNING: Some details […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. Arrested suspect Brian Alford In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the shooting, The post Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting appeared first on KRDO.
