Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
Taft man found dead, pulled from Kern River
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday. Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, Calif., was pulled from the river, according to the coroner’s office. He was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine […]
Dog days of summer at Bakersfield Animal Care Center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Local pups at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center ate, played and chased their cool tasty treats during the brutal triple-digit Labor Day weekend. Shelter organizers say Pups Without Borders donated 100 ten-pound blocks of ice to enrich and help dogs beat the heat Monday afternoon. Uncomfortable heat in Kern County is […]
Power restored in central and southwest
UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vandalized, headless statue at East Bakersfield church now repaired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed. The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed. “I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. […]
Bakersfield Now
Taft man found unresponsive in Kern River Sunday: Coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Correction: This death is the ninth death in the Kern River in 2022. --- A 25-year-old man was found unresponsive in the Kern River Sunday afternoon, said the Kern County Coroner's Office. Vicente Bautista, of Taft was removed from the Kern River near Hart Park...
Almond orchard dust in Arvin fills the air and residents are concerned
Almonds are a large part of the agriculture economy in Kern County, but the snack that many enjoy also contributes to air pollution in the Central Valley.
Statewide Flex Alert issued for 6th straight day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California energy officials extended a statewide Flex Alert into Monday — the sixth straight day — as high energy demands are expected amid extreme, record-setting heat. The California Independent Systems Operator and other state officials are asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use through the afternoon and evening to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Bakersfield Now
Power restored to central, southwest Bakersfield customers: PG&E
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:19 p.m.) Power appears to be restored to the PG&E customers that lost power just after 5 p.m. in central and southwest Bakersfield. --- An estimated 2,800 customers are without power in Bakersfield, according to Pacific Gas & Electric. Just after 5 p.m. PG&E...
KGET 17
The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Bakersfield Monday evening. The officials reported that the collision involved three [..]
GET offering free rides Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit will offer free rides Tuesday due to poor air quality. The Air Quality Index is expected to be 166, according to a GET release. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy. To check air quality, download the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District app, available free on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delano stabbing victim identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
1 Man Severely Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Central Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
Bakersfield Police Officers responded to a pedestrian crash in central Bakersfield Friday night. The crash happened at the 600 block of Brundage Lane around 9:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash reveals the [..]
KGET 17
Utah resident dead in off-roading accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
Bakersfield Now
Pilot killed in crash near Shafter airport was beloved airman heading to Reno for race
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Estrella Warbirds Museum out of Paso Robles confirmed in a press release that Sherman “Sherm” Smoot died Friday, in a plane crash near Shafter airport. He served as a member of the Museum for many years, he was currently a Director on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Bakersfield Californian
Group puts on car show to support Jastro Park memorial
A steady stream of visitors enjoyed a chance to appreciate some classic rides and support those who’ve served as the heat hit 108 degrees Sunday in Bakersfield. The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee’s latest fundraising effort as it sprints to the finish line for a project to honor “the Greatest Generation” at Jastro Park was the display of dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor.
Brundage Lane crash not a hit-and-run: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped. Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man […]
City’s park ranger program set for Nov. 1 start; mini-academy comes first this fall
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When Rick Anthony returned to his hometown a couple of years ago to run the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department, he found three things on the balance sheet especially troubling – vandalism, theft and graffiti. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage inflicted on a near-daily basis, that was undermining […]
Comments / 0