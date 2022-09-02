ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taft man found dead, pulled from Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday. Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, Calif., was pulled from the river, according to the coroner’s office. He was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dog days of summer at Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Local pups at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center ate, played and chased their cool tasty treats during the brutal triple-digit Labor Day weekend. Shelter organizers say Pups Without Borders donated 100 ten-pound blocks of ice to enrich and help dogs beat the heat Monday afternoon. Uncomfortable heat in Kern County is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored in central and southwest

UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vandalized, headless statue at East Bakersfield church now repaired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parishioners at a Catholic church in East Bakersfield rejoice after more than a month of waiting their beloved statue is fixed.       The statue of Saint Clement, San Clemente in Spanish, is fixed and parishioners are overjoyed. “I feel happy because it’s fixed,” Veronica Reyes Garcia a parishioner at San Clemente Mission Parish said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Taft man found unresponsive in Kern River Sunday: Coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Correction: This death is the ninth death in the Kern River in 2022. --- A 25-year-old man was found unresponsive in the Kern River Sunday afternoon, said the Kern County Coroner's Office. Vicente Bautista, of Taft was removed from the Kern River near Hart Park...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Statewide Flex Alert issued for 6th straight day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California energy officials extended a statewide Flex Alert into Monday — the sixth straight day — as high energy demands are expected amid extreme, record-setting heat. The California Independent Systems Operator and other state officials are asking residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity use through the afternoon and evening to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Power restored to central, southwest Bakersfield customers: PG&E

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:19 p.m.) Power appears to be restored to the PG&E customers that lost power just after 5 p.m. in central and southwest Bakersfield. --- An estimated 2,800 customers are without power in Bakersfield, according to Pacific Gas & Electric. Just after 5 p.m. PG&E...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

The Brothers Kern: How Kern County got its name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As you can imagine, Kern County was named after the Kern River. But how was the Kern River named?. The Kern River was named after a red-haired explorer in his 20s who bore the same last name. Edward “Ned” Kern, the youngest of three brothers,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

GET offering free rides Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit will offer free rides Tuesday due to poor air quality. The Air Quality Index is expected to be 166, according to a GET release. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy. To check air quality, download the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District app, available free on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano stabbing victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

Utah resident dead in off-roading accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road. An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Group puts on car show to support Jastro Park memorial

A steady stream of visitors enjoyed a chance to appreciate some classic rides and support those who’ve served as the heat hit 108 degrees Sunday in Bakersfield. The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee’s latest fundraising effort as it sprints to the finish line for a project to honor “the Greatest Generation” at Jastro Park was the display of dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Brundage Lane crash not a hit-and-run: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped. Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

