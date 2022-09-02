Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana Police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim between 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years and older.
cbs12.com
'Significant results' recently but police, prosecutor plead for help with investigations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department has been busy, confiscating 52 illegal guns over the past month and locking up suspected criminals, but not everyone they put behind bars stays there. The city's deputy police chief Rick Morris held a news conference with...
cbs12.com
Drug dealer arrested for using U.S. mail to deliver narcotics
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city. The Sebastian Police Department's Special Investigations Unit helped the Department of Homeland Security take the unnamed man down. Authorities said the dealer was using the U.S. Postal Service to deliver drugs to different cities across the state.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Police Assists Homeland Security in Drug Bust
The Sebastian Police Department assisted Homeland Security on a drug bust where the dealer was using the local post office on Main Street to pick up illegal drugs to distribute in the area. Both the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) from Sebastian and the Department of Homeland Security and Investigations (HSI)...
West Palm Beach police seize 52 illegal guns in 30-day period
The West Palm Beach Police Department held a news conference to outline the recent arrests of felons and confiscation of illegal guns.
WPBF News 25
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
cw34.com
'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
spacecoastdaily.com
Prosecutors Announce No Murder Charge for Corey Ward in Mims Drug Related Shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prosecutors announced on Thursday that they will not pursue murder charges against Corey Ward in the death of Tommy Brothers Jr. Below is the complete statement by the State Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial Circuit. “Our office would like to express our deepest...
veronews.com
Former County Administrator Joe Baird pleads ‘not guilty’ to stalking charge
Former county administrator Joe Baird has pled “not guilty” to stalking his former girlfriend earlier this year, and his attorney is asking a judge to dismiss the misdemeanor case contending the issues were already litigated in Circuit Court. “This kind of motion is very rare, so I don’t...
wogx.com
Florida teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death
A Rockledge teen allegedly stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death on Thursday. He texted the police telling them that he had killed her after running to a gas station.
cbs12.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
Search warrant leads to arrest of gang member in Port St. Lucie
Johnathan “Doo Doo” Walker, 29, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested after detectives and SWAT Team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of SW Kent Circle.
cbs12.com
Wanted for domestic battery, found sleeping in his car, charged with resisting 6 deputies
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies got a call about "a domestic disturbance in progress" and found the victim "crying, shaking and hyperventilating," with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue already attending to her. According to the arrest report, the victim had "a large lump above her right...
WESH
Caught on camera: Florida man wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach, Florida, man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at local grocery stores" and stole their wallets...
Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says
Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
WPBF News 25
Distressed man turns 'extremely aggressive' before he was shot by deputy in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Jeff Ricevuto started walking toward the far western side of the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce and pointed toward the top. “When I came out from underneath the bridge, I was here,” Ricevuto said, pointing to a spot just under the bridge. “He was literally standing directly right above the concrete right there.”
Stuart man pleads guilty to $100 million cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Stuart man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud in connection with a global cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme that amassed about $100 million from investors. Joshua David Nicholas, 28, of Stuart, was indicted in June by a South Florida federal grand jury...
veronews.com
Man charged with drug trafficking after high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 45-year-old man was jailed after officials said he led police on a high-speed chase before officers found nearly 80 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle. Christopher Jon Bauer, of Barefoot Bay, was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance; sale, delivery or possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl; possession or sale of methamphetamine with intent; possession of cocaine; tampering with or destroying evidence; possession of drug cultivation paraphernalia; aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence. Bauer was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $230,000 bond.
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
