SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city. The Sebastian Police Department's Special Investigations Unit helped the Department of Homeland Security take the unnamed man down. Authorities said the dealer was using the U.S. Postal Service to deliver drugs to different cities across the state.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO