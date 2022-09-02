Read full article on original website
Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; Fairfield hits 117°
SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.The excessive heat warning was issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday and...
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
Thousands still without power across Bay Area
(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
NBC Bay Area
Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Center During Bay Area Heat Wave
This week's heat wave forced Brentwood officials to shut down the city's family aquatic complex until Wednesday. City officials, citing temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees this week, said the move to close a place families would flock to cool off was done to keep employees and the public safe.
NBC Bay Area
Thousands Without Power as Heat Wave Bakes the Bay Area
The extreme heat is causing transformers to blow across the Bay Area, leaving thousands of people without power. PG&E said several days and nights of unrelenting heat caused one transformer in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood to blow Sunday night, leaving more than 70 residents without power. Resident Nisreen Baroudi received...
mendocinobeacon.com
‘It’s like a marathon’: Heat wave ramps up Sunday ahead of peak early this week
A sweltering heat wave gripping almost the entire state of California ramped up on Sunday ahead of blisteringly-hot, potentially record-breaking temperatures this week that could strain the state’s power grid, exacerbate fire conditions across Northern California and choke the Bay Area in unhealthy air. California officials issued energy conservation...
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
Thousands without power across Bay Area amid brutal heat wave, PG&E says
While the overall total of Bay Area outages are declining, some regions are seeing an increase of people without electricity.
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
NBC Bay Area
Relentless Heat Forces Bay Area Schools to Shorten Classes, Cancel Outdoor Activities
The scorching heat wave has forced some Bay Area schools to cancel outdoor activities and shorten classes. While each school district is tackling the relentless heat differently, educators all have a common goal of keeping students safe and in class as long as there are no extended outages. In San...
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU is working on a fire near Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard on Labor Day. The Castle Fire is currently less one acre with the potential for 20 acres, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters are making good progress, and the fire has a slow rate of spread. CAL FIRE The post Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Earthquake east of San Jose felt in Santa Cruz County
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit east of San Jose Sunday afternoon,according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault, USGS reported. Weak to light shaking was...
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
Baby rescued from hot car on 92 degree day
Oakland Fire Department rescued a baby from a hot car on Sunday, according to a tweet from the department.
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
