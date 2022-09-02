ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; Fairfield hits 117°

SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.The excessive heat warning was issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday and...
NBC Bay Area

Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures

Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
KRON4 News

Thousands still without power across Bay Area

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
NBC Bay Area

Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Center During Bay Area Heat Wave

This week's heat wave forced Brentwood officials to shut down the city's family aquatic complex until Wednesday. City officials, citing temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees this week, said the move to close a place families would flock to cool off was done to keep employees and the public safe.
NBC Bay Area

Thousands Without Power as Heat Wave Bakes the Bay Area

The extreme heat is causing transformers to blow across the Bay Area, leaving thousands of people without power. PG&E said several days and nights of unrelenting heat caused one transformer in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood to blow Sunday night, leaving more than 70 residents without power. Resident Nisreen Baroudi received...
mendocinobeacon.com

‘It’s like a marathon’: Heat wave ramps up Sunday ahead of peak early this week

A sweltering heat wave gripping almost the entire state of California ramped up on Sunday ahead of blisteringly-hot, potentially record-breaking temperatures this week that could strain the state’s power grid, exacerbate fire conditions across Northern California and choke the Bay Area in unhealthy air. California officials issued energy conservation...
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU is working on a fire near Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard on Labor Day. The Castle Fire is currently less one acre with the potential for 20 acres, according to CAL FIRE. Firefighters are making good progress, and the fire has a slow rate of spread. CAL FIRE The post Fire burning in Boulder Creek less than an acre, slow rate of spread appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Earthquake east of San Jose felt in Santa Cruz County

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit east of San Jose Sunday afternoon,according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault, USGS reported. Weak to light shaking was...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
