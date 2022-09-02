ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

VIDEO: What is a dust devil?

By Olivia Lank, Ashley Baylor
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fzda_0hg2tkLI00

(WTNH) – A North Haven resident captured video of a ‘dust devil’ on Friday afternoon.

Christina Murdzek said that the dust devil appeared at the football field behind North Haven Middle School. The football field is currently under renovation, thus the dust.

So, what is a dust devil?

New 8 Meteorologist says a dust devil forms when the daytime sun heats the ground and low-pressure forms from rising air.

As air rushes in to fill the low pressure, circulation increases. According to Baylor, the process is self-sustaining and dirt or debris is picked up.

Eventually, cooler air is picked up, killing the circulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033Xlv_0hg2tkLI00

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils can grow to be quite large and can cause quite a bit of damage. Most dust devils grow to be less than 100’ tall but some can grow to over 3,000 feet! Most will generate wind speeds less than 45 mph, but the biggest dust devils can pack winds up to 80 mph which can cause significant damage to small structures and trees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Heavy downpours cause flooding in Norwich area

NORWICH, Conn. — Some long-awaited rain started off the week. In some areas though, it did cause a bit of flash flooding. Newent Road in the Lisbon/Jewett City area was blocked off Monday afternoon due to flooding under an overpass. Heavy downpours turned the front lawn of a business...
NORWICH, CT
milfordmirror.com

Threat of flash-flooding possible as rain soaks parts of CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of Connecticut with some areas already seeing nearly 5 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings are in effect for lower portions of Fairfield, Middlesex and New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Woodstock Fair canceled due to heavy rains: officials

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials announced on Facebook that the Woodstock Fair is closed due to heavy rains and severe weather. In their Facebook statement, fair officials wrote, “We had been optimistic that the heavy rain would hold out, but due [to] safety concerns we have decided to close the 2022 #WoodstockFair. All shows are […]
WOODSTOCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
North Haven, CT
North Haven, CT
Sports
Eyewitness News

Rain hampers morning commute across the state

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain started in parts of the state on Monday evening and continued through the night into Tuesday. First responders sought to remind drivers that it doesn’t take a lot of water to lose control of a vehicle. Some towns such as East Hartford...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

State preparing for evening storms

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Much of the state is in a flood watch. The rain expected Monday and Tuesday could even trigger flash floods. Waterbury got hit with flash flooding two weeks ago at the intersection of Thomaston and Homer. The flooding from that day is still fresh on people’s...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NEW LONDON, CT
NewsTimes

Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Devils#Wind Speeds#Streaming Video#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain Closes Woodstock Fair Early on Labor Day

Heavy rain has closed the Woodstock Fair hours early on Labor Day. Shortly before noon, the fair posted on Facebook that due to safety concerns from the rain, they have decided to close the fair early. All shows are now canceled. The barns and exhibition halls had previously planned to...
WOODSTOCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Fallen tree damages apartment building, cars in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Storms caused a tree to fall, hitting an apartment building and several cars in Hartford. Officials said the tree fell on Gillett Street. It caused damage to the apartment building. Several cars were also damaged when the tree fell on top of them. According to police, there were no injuries and […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

HHC: Concussions and their consequences

(WTNH) – Concussions may seem commonplace, especially in teens and athletes, but they may be more dangerous than we realize if we let them go unchecked. News 8 spoke with Dr. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, director of the Hartford HealthCare Sports Neurology Program, to discuss the true nature of concussions. What causes them? What are the symptoms? […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport/Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Tuesday due to an unspecified threat, according to emergency officials. According to Bridgeport emergency operations, an unspecified threat was received via 911. The ferries were moored in New York and Connecticut and were evacuated. CT State Police said members of the CSP Mass Transit […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets

The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Maps Show Climate Change’s Neighborhood Impacts

Floods in City Point. Heat waves in tree-sparse, lot-heavy Newhallville. More storms that require evacuation. More periods of drought. As climate change progresses, those conditions will become the new normal for New Haven, especially for the heat- and flood-vulnerable neighborhood of Fair Haven, reported officials tracking the trends. An environmental...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy