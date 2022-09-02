Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's seven hills are slipping away. New film explains why those landslides are costly for everyone
Homeowners across Greater Cincinnati have learned the hard way that this region is prone to landslides. The Tri-State’s geological history and modern land use practices have put pressure on the region’s hillsides. That pressure has resulted in landslides and damage that has rendered some properties unlivable. A new...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12
If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
WKRC
Flying Circus Model Air Show takes over Butler County Regional Airport this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Get ready to take flight. Radio-controlled airplanes are taking over the Butler County Regional Airport. R.C. pilot Mark Feist shows off a few birds you'll be able to see September 10 -11 in Hamilton.
WKRC
Watson's Big Spa Event: Why fall is the best time to buy a spa
When you're making an important purchase, it can sometimes feel like it's never the "right time." If you're in the market for a hot tub or spa, it might just be the perfect time of year to get the best prices on quality options. Just like cars and many other...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
spectrumnews1.com
Boaters are showing up early in Newport for Riverfest 2022
NEWPORT, Ky. — Anyone still looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend might consider heading up to northern Kentucky for Riverfest. Preparations are underway for food, music and fireworks along the Ohio Riverfront as Newport, Covington and Cincinnati get set to put on the event on Sunday.
Covington Business Council to honor Jack Moreland with Founder Award at its 50th anniversary dinner
The stage has been set for the final event in the yearlong celebration of the Covington Business Council’s 50th anniversary — the long-awaited CBC Annual Dinner, Thursday, December 1st at 5 p.m. at the new North by Hotel Covington!. The Council will be one of the first groups...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Don't duck out on adopting Mallard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE still has a lot of animals in need of a good home like Mallard. Mallard has been Ray Anderson's personal office dog lately. He says Mallard is the sweetest dog who loves, loves, loves to play with toys. He's great with people and gets along with other dogs.
WLWT 5
Spring Grove Cemetery to host 16th annual lantern lighting after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum will be holding its 16th annual Lantern Lighting Event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Guests are invited to decorate a lantern in memory of those who have passed, and at dusk, the lanterns, illuminated by small candles, will be set up on Willow Water Lake.
WKRC
New local 'clubhouse' provides support for those with mental illnesses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new resource in Cincinnati is creating a community for those with mental illnesses. Queen City Clubhouse is now open and accepting new members. Queen City Clubhouse is a place for those with a lived experience of mental illness to find support, services in a work-ordered environment. The Clubhouse model is in 300 locations in 30 countries around the world, including Columbus, Dayton and Cleveland.
WLWT 5
'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour
Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
University of Cincinnati News Record
TUC replaces Switch’n Kitchen with newest restaurant Cincy Grill
Tangeman University Center (TUC) has a brand-new dining option. Cincy Grill opened at the beginning of the fall semester in the space previously home to Switch'n Kitchen. TUC's rotating local restaurant options started last year. The menu is packed with American favorites: hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders and the Cincinnati favorite...
kvnf.org
Cincinnati Zoo's newest star, Fritz the baby hippo, turns one month old
He's 1 month old, goes by Fritz and weighs around 170 pounds. Baby hippo Fritz joins his family at the Cincinnati Zoo - mom Bibi, dad Tucker and sister Fiona, who won hearts after being born a preemie a few years back. Zookeeper Jenna Wingate is part of the team that cares for Fritz, and she's here to tell us all about him. I'm very excited. Hi, Jenna.
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
WKRC
Video: Newport Central Catholic player makes "kick save" to keep volleyball point alive
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While there are certain ways in volleyball a player can make contact with the ball, using the foot -- albeit extremely rare -- is one of them. A Newport Central Catholic High School player did just that to save a point in a match on Saturday at Scott High School.
wvxu.org
LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati
Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
