Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Related
3 Red Sox free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Boston Red Sox free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. If Boston Red Sox fans are eager for change, they will see plenty of it through free agency next year. The team has a whole lot of guys eligible for free agency this winter. In a year where heads should roll after, it’s clear some major changes need to be made.
Braves land hilarious haymaker on Mets after weekend loss to lowly Nats
The Atlanta Braves are fighting to pass the New York Mets in the NL East division standings, and they’ll celebrate a Mets loss when presented with one. The Atlanta Braves are fighting to pass the New York Mets in the NL East division standings during the final stretch of the season. As of Tuesday afternoon, the defending World Series champions are just one game behind the Mets, so when they watched the Mets lose on Sunday, it called for a celebration with the song “Narco.”
Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records
Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Go Low and Early for a Big, Late Payday on Tuesday)
Using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here's my favorite plays to roll into an MLB parlay this Tuesday evening. New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates - First Five Innings UNDER 4.5 (-110) If there's a play that involves the under and the Pirates' offense right now, I'm pretty much all over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Xander Bogaerts is lone bright spot in dismal Red Sox season
The Boston Red Sox have faced a lot of trouble this season, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts has become one of the team’s few bright spots. The Boston Red Sox have endured many unexpected hurdles this season and have fallen to the bottom of the AL East standings, a spot they’ve only finished in once over the past six seasons. It’s been easy to lose hope for Boston, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts offers a silver lining that remains one of the few reasons to keep cheering for the Red Sox.
Braves closer explains why he can’t stop blowing saves lately
Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen explains why he keeps on blowing saves for the team. Fresh off his sixth blown save of the season, Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen knows exactly what is wrong with his game of late: His delivery is out of whack. While the 34-year-old right-hander from...
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bo Bichette Cannot Be Beat)
Monday was a first in "Daily Dinger" history for the BetSided team, and it wasn't something to be particularly proud of. All three of our hitters' teams that we picked to leave the yard were shut out by the opposing team. That's no bueno. Then again, our Monday run of...
Braves get an unexpected gift and take full advantage of it
The Atlanta Braves can thank the New York Mets for being bad against a bad team, alright. After sweeping the Miami Marlins to win their fifth game in a row, the Atlanta Braves find themselves only one game back of the New York Mets in the tight National League East race.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Moonshot: Pitchers who could outperform the Red Sox bullpen
Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
FanSided
280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0