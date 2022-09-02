ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Red Sox free agents who won’t be back next season and why

These three Boston Red Sox free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. If Boston Red Sox fans are eager for change, they will see plenty of it through free agency next year. The team has a whole lot of guys eligible for free agency this winter. In a year where heads should roll after, it’s clear some major changes need to be made.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Braves land hilarious haymaker on Mets after weekend loss to lowly Nats

The Atlanta Braves are fighting to pass the New York Mets in the NL East division standings, and they’ll celebrate a Mets loss when presented with one. The Atlanta Braves are fighting to pass the New York Mets in the NL East division standings during the final stretch of the season. As of Tuesday afternoon, the defending World Series champions are just one game behind the Mets, so when they watched the Mets lose on Sunday, it called for a celebration with the song “Narco.”
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records

Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
FanSided

Xander Bogaerts is lone bright spot in dismal Red Sox season

The Boston Red Sox have faced a lot of trouble this season, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts has become one of the team’s few bright spots. The Boston Red Sox have endured many unexpected hurdles this season and have fallen to the bottom of the AL East standings, a spot they’ve only finished in once over the past six seasons. It’s been easy to lose hope for Boston, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts offers a silver lining that remains one of the few reasons to keep cheering for the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Braves closer explains why he can’t stop blowing saves lately

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen explains why he keeps on blowing saves for the team. Fresh off his sixth blown save of the season, Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen knows exactly what is wrong with his game of late: His delivery is out of whack. While the 34-year-old right-hander from...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Trumpet
Person
Edwin Díaz
FanSided

The Moonshot: Pitchers who could outperform the Red Sox bullpen

Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy