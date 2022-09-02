ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, NY

Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21epxB_0hg2taW200

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.

On September 2, police executed a search warrant on Murphy’s property with the help of Washington County Animal Control and the SPCA of Upstate New York. Police said 31 horses were found and all appeared to be starving and neglected.

Murphy has been charged with 31 counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law: Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals. She was issued an appearance ticket to return to Granville Town Court on September 5.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society holding vaccine clinic for dogs, cats

According to police, all of the horses have been removed from the property. More charges are expected for Murphy.

Comments / 9

Jen
3d ago

Thank god they finally got them poor animals out of there. I was driving by when they were there rescuing them. Big thanks to all those who stepped in and helped make this happen. I drive by them everyday and you can clearly see they are neglected. Now they can finally get the love and food and shelter they need. ❤🐎

Reply
6
Lisa Cass
3d ago

At least the horses are out of the care of this person and being fostered out to be properly cared for! Why is it that people continue to do this and these poor animals have to continually suffer? It doesn’t matter whether dogs, cats, horses, etc. more needs to be done to protect these poor animals, for sure! It makes me so sick to see the ribs on these poor horses! Just absolutely sick! I’m sure there’s more than fresh water and hay that’s needed?? Hopefully the courts will take each and every one of these horses into consideration and not just give a light slap on the wrist! WE NEED TO STOP ANIMAL ABUSE AND NOW! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH….

Reply
4
Lisa Jackson
3d ago

Why were the horses not taken sooner if they looked like they were not being properly taken care of????😢🐴🐴

Reply
4
