Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.

On September 2, police executed a search warrant on Murphy’s property with the help of Washington County Animal Control and the SPCA of Upstate New York. Police said 31 horses were found and all appeared to be starving and neglected.

Murphy has been charged with 31 counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law: Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals. She was issued an appearance ticket to return to Granville Town Court on September 5.

According to police, all of the horses have been removed from the property. More charges are expected for Murphy.

