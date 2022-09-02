ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, TX

Details released in fatal Chillicothe wreck

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwbIQ_0hg2tTHp00

CHILLICOTHE ( KFDX/KJTL ) — More details have been released in the fatal crash of Chillicothe students Thursday morning.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the crash occurred Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:36 a.m.

Previous Story: Chillicothe student-athlete identified in fatal crash

Sgt. Buesing said a 2000 Chevy Impala driven by 16-year-old Lexi Jo Flynn was stopped facing north on a private driveway off of US 287, less than half a mile from the Wilbarger-Hardeman County Line.

Flynn’s younger sister was a passenger in the car.

A 2015 Ford Focus with two occupants was traveling southbound on US 287 when Flynn failed to yield the right of way and pulled onto 287 in front of the car.

The Focus struck the Impala on the driver’s-side door, causing severe damage.

The Impala came to rest in the center median of US 287, and the Focus came to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Lexi Jo Flynn, a student-athlete at Chillicothe High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous Story: GoFundMe set up for Chillicothe family after tragic wreck

Sgt. Buesing said the other occupant, Flynn’s younger sister, was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock, where she remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of publication.

The driver and passenger of the Focus, Devin Dombroski and Keishla Santiago of Holiday, Florida, were transported to Wilbarger Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said James Robert Mills, 56, failed to stay in his lane during a curve, losing control of his motorcycle and striking a cable barrier in the median.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Chillicothe, TX
City
Flynn, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Sheriff identifies victims in deadly Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died after a head-on collision in Floyd County Thursday night. The Floyd County Record reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ralls Highway and FM 54, just south of Floydada. Investigators say a red pickup driven by 24-year-old...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Ford#Focus#Chillicothe High School
Texoma's Homepage

Grandfield man pleads guilty to assault of an officer

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Grandfield man police say was tased with no effect after assaulting an officer has been sentenced to probation. Javier Escobedo pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 2, in the 30th District Court to two counts of assault of an officer, according to court records. In March, police went to the Econo Lodge […]
GRANDFIELD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Trap Club hosts Helice national team qualifier

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Helice shooters gathered in Iowa Park for the RAD Rides Labor Day Blowout Sanctioned Shoot. Held at the Trap Club, the event serves as a qualifier for the United States Helice National Shooting Team. Three rings were set up for shooters to shoot in. Participants from out of town and out […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Abbott endorses Spiller for TX-68 reelection

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, announced that he is endorsing Incumbent Representative David Spiller for Texas House District 68. “From border security to cutting taxes to defending your values from the far left, David Spiller is one of Texas’s strongest conservatives on the issues,” Gov. Abbott said. “It’s […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy