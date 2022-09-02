Details released in fatal Chillicothe wreck

CHILLICOTHE ( KFDX/KJTL ) — More details have been released in the fatal crash of Chillicothe students Thursday morning.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the crash occurred Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:36 a.m.

Sgt. Buesing said a 2000 Chevy Impala driven by 16-year-old Lexi Jo Flynn was stopped facing north on a private driveway off of US 287, less than half a mile from the Wilbarger-Hardeman County Line.

Flynn’s younger sister was a passenger in the car.

A 2015 Ford Focus with two occupants was traveling southbound on US 287 when Flynn failed to yield the right of way and pulled onto 287 in front of the car.

The Focus struck the Impala on the driver’s-side door, causing severe damage.

The Impala came to rest in the center median of US 287, and the Focus came to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Lexi Jo Flynn, a student-athlete at Chillicothe High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Buesing said the other occupant, Flynn’s younger sister, was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock, where she remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of publication.

The driver and passenger of the Focus, Devin Dombroski and Keishla Santiago of Holiday, Florida, were transported to Wilbarger Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

