Gillette, WY

Obituaries: Matheson; Hewgley

Donna Rae Matheson: September 5, 1950 – August 31, 2022. Donna Matheson, age 71, passed away on August 31, 2022 at her home from complications of COPD, with her family surrounding her. Donna was born in Gillette, Wy on September 5, 1950. Donna was the youngest child born to...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Labor Day will be hot, but relief may come by week's end

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s the Labor Day holiday, and Mother Nature has planned a near picture-perfect day weather-wise. High pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region, and that means Wyoming will continue to see sunny and hot conditions today and through most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
WYOMING STATE
Western wildfire smoke to accompany mid-90s high; Wednesday may reach 100 degrees

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Widespread haze from western wildfires will be visible in Gillette and throughout Campbell County today as the smoke is carried toward Wyoming by winds. With winds from the southwest of 7 to 11 mph and high pressure still in place, today will otherwise be clear and sunny with a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. Winds will turn to come from the north this afternoon and gusts to 17 mph are possible. Tonight will see a low near 60 degrees.
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/5/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Sept. 5:. At 12:11 a.m. to the 500 block of Stocktrail Avenue for the report of a burning electrical odor inside the building. The cause of the odor was determined to be a rooftop HVAC unit.
GILLETTE, WY
Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call after it...
GILLETTE, WY

