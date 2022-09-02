Read full article on original website
Rockpile to give archaeology activities tour Sept. 17 of life in Wyoming before Europeans
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum will celebrate Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month with an archaeology fair. NE Wyoming 1491: Campbell County Rockpile Museum Archaeology Fair 2022 will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Campbell County Rockpile Museum is packing the day with interactive experiences...
Obituaries: Matheson; Hewgley
Donna Rae Matheson: September 5, 1950 – August 31, 2022. Donna Matheson, age 71, passed away on August 31, 2022 at her home from complications of COPD, with her family surrounding her. Donna was born in Gillette, Wy on September 5, 1950. Donna was the youngest child born to...
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Sept. 6
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it’s become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Labor Day will be hot, but relief may come by week’s end
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s the Labor Day holiday, and Mother Nature has planned a near picture-perfect day weather-wise. High pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region, and that means Wyoming will continue to see sunny and hot conditions today and through most of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Western wildfire smoke to accompany mid-90s high; Wednesday may reach 100 degrees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Widespread haze from western wildfires will be visible in Gillette and throughout Campbell County today as the smoke is carried toward Wyoming by winds. With winds from the southwest of 7 to 11 mph and high pressure still in place, today will otherwise be clear and sunny with a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. Winds will turn to come from the north this afternoon and gusts to 17 mph are possible. Tonight will see a low near 60 degrees.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/5/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Sept. 5:. At 12:11 a.m. to the 500 block of Stocktrail Avenue for the report of a burning electrical odor inside the building. The cause of the odor was determined to be a rooftop HVAC unit.
Grassfire sparked after rifle rounds damage fire department vehicle, transformer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Large-caliber rifle rounds were reportedly fired at a vehicle storage shed and a power transformer yesterday afternoon, sparking a grassfire north of Recluse, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheney said Friday. At least one round was fired at a Campbell County Fire Department vehicle storage shed on...
Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call after it...
