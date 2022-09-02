ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Brien Center celebration; children’s clothing sale; comedy couple stages immersive experience; commissioned play at Bridge Street Theatre; Berkshire Children’s Chorus expands

The Brien Center celebrates 100+ anniversary, Caroline and James Taylor serve as Honorary Chairs. Pittsfield— The Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services, will celebrate over a century of service with an event this October. Founded in 1920, The Brien Center had planned a 100th anniversary celebration for the fall of 2020, but the world changed as did the plans to commemorate this historic milestone. Therefore, the Agency is launching the aptly named 100+ campaign with an event on Saturday, October 22 at the Colonial Theatre.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Southern Berkshire Chamber Persons of the Year Celebration; farmers market grant; Great Barrington opens ARPA Applications to nonprofits; free nonprofit trainings; Ilana Steinhauer awarded; Old Navy Outlet to open

2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber Business Persons of the Year Celebration. Great Barrington– David Renner and Kevin Schmitz of The Marketplace Kitchen are the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Persons of the Year. A celebration will be held in their honor, Wednesday September 14 at 5 p.m. at Catamount Mountain Resort, 17 Nicholson Road, South Egremont, Mass.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

This election season — and beyond — racial justice demands real action

As primary season draws to a close, candidates for Berkshire County District Attorney and Sheriff are working to position themselves as strong on racial equity. We urge voters to choose candidates who they believe really understand the issues, have solid plans to address them, and will devote the resources and attention to see them through.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Judy Knight endorses Tim Shugrue for District Attorney

In 2018, I ran as a progressive candidate for DA. Now, I’m supporting Tim Shugrue. The depth and breadth of Tim’s legal experience will enable him to actually bring substantive criminal justice reform to Berkshire County. The current DA has not done this, nor will she. This story is one example of how I know this is true.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Select Board reviews suitors for former Housatonic School property

Great Barrington — During its regular meeting on Monday, August 22, the Select Board reviewed two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic. The elementary school building, built in 1907, has been vacant since it was shut down in 2003. In January, the town put out a request for proposals to redevelop the building.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate

Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

CHP Children’s Attic consignment tent sale Sept. 10-11

Great Barrington — Thousands of gently used children’s clothing items and accessories are now being sorted, tagged and organized for the Community Health Programs (CHP) Children’s Attic Consignment tent sale on Sept 10-11 at CHP in Great Barrington. The open sale takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, 9...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Inaugural Authors Guild WIT festival coming to Shakespeare & Company

Lenox — The summer rush is over. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has closed out the Tanglewood season, kids are back to school, and the Josh Billings RunAground is right around the corner. Just after that event, in the latter part of September, the nation’s oldest and largest defender of...
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Community organizer running for state senate

Berkshire County — Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown is one of the two Democratic candidates running for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. The community organizer is running against State Rep. Paul W. Mark of Becket. Both Templeton and Mark are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: The RTE decision process

About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. Allow me to say at the outset...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA

