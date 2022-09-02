The Brien Center celebrates 100+ anniversary, Caroline and James Taylor serve as Honorary Chairs. Pittsfield— The Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services, will celebrate over a century of service with an event this October. Founded in 1920, The Brien Center had planned a 100th anniversary celebration for the fall of 2020, but the world changed as did the plans to commemorate this historic milestone. Therefore, the Agency is launching the aptly named 100+ campaign with an event on Saturday, October 22 at the Colonial Theatre.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO