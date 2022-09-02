Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
BITS & BYTES: Brien Center celebration; children’s clothing sale; comedy couple stages immersive experience; commissioned play at Bridge Street Theatre; Berkshire Children’s Chorus expands
The Brien Center celebrates 100+ anniversary, Caroline and James Taylor serve as Honorary Chairs. Pittsfield— The Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services, will celebrate over a century of service with an event this October. Founded in 1920, The Brien Center had planned a 100th anniversary celebration for the fall of 2020, but the world changed as did the plans to commemorate this historic milestone. Therefore, the Agency is launching the aptly named 100+ campaign with an event on Saturday, October 22 at the Colonial Theatre.
Alf Barbalunga will bring positive change to Berkshire County as Sheriff
I’m writing this letter in support of Alf Barbalunga for Sheriff, whom I have worked alongside for more than 20 years. His experience, proven leadership, and vision for the future are the reasons that allow me to place complete trust in his abilities. Under Alf Barbalunga’s tenure as Chief...
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Southern Berkshire Chamber Persons of the Year Celebration; farmers market grant; Great Barrington opens ARPA Applications to nonprofits; free nonprofit trainings; Ilana Steinhauer awarded; Old Navy Outlet to open
2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber Business Persons of the Year Celebration. Great Barrington– David Renner and Kevin Schmitz of The Marketplace Kitchen are the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Persons of the Year. A celebration will be held in their honor, Wednesday September 14 at 5 p.m. at Catamount Mountain Resort, 17 Nicholson Road, South Egremont, Mass.
This election season — and beyond — racial justice demands real action
As primary season draws to a close, candidates for Berkshire County District Attorney and Sheriff are working to position themselves as strong on racial equity. We urge voters to choose candidates who they believe really understand the issues, have solid plans to address them, and will devote the resources and attention to see them through.
Judy Knight endorses Tim Shugrue for District Attorney
In 2018, I ran as a progressive candidate for DA. Now, I’m supporting Tim Shugrue. The depth and breadth of Tim’s legal experience will enable him to actually bring substantive criminal justice reform to Berkshire County. The current DA has not done this, nor will she. This story is one example of how I know this is true.
Select Board reviews suitors for former Housatonic School property
Great Barrington — During its regular meeting on Monday, August 22, the Select Board reviewed two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic. The elementary school building, built in 1907, has been vacant since it was shut down in 2003. In January, the town put out a request for proposals to redevelop the building.
State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate
Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
CHP Children’s Attic consignment tent sale Sept. 10-11
Great Barrington — Thousands of gently used children’s clothing items and accessories are now being sorted, tagged and organized for the Community Health Programs (CHP) Children’s Attic Consignment tent sale on Sept 10-11 at CHP in Great Barrington. The open sale takes place Saturday, Sept. 10, 9...
Inaugural Authors Guild WIT festival coming to Shakespeare & Company
Lenox — The summer rush is over. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has closed out the Tanglewood season, kids are back to school, and the Josh Billings RunAground is right around the corner. Just after that event, in the latter part of September, the nation’s oldest and largest defender of...
Community organizer running for state senate
Berkshire County — Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown is one of the two Democratic candidates running for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. The community organizer is running against State Rep. Paul W. Mark of Becket. Both Templeton and Mark are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.
CONNECTIONS: The RTE decision process
About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. Allow me to say at the outset...
