FAIRPORT – Two Muscatine residents were killed Sunday night after being ejected from a vehicle both were riding in along Highway 22. According to the Iowa State patrol, at about 9:16 p.m. a 2011 Cadillac Escalade with passengers Alexander Justin Shoppa, 50, and Rachel Kay Shoppa, 49, both of Muscatine, was travelling at Monroe Street on Highway 22 just east of Fairport. The Iowa State Patrol reports not being able to determine which was driving due to the ejections. The vehicle reportedly lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway. Both were ejected from the vehicle. Both were declared dead at the scene and transported by Snyder Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Muscatine. The vehicle was removed by Midtown Towing.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO