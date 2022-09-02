Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye notebook: Schulte delivers in starting debut
IOWA CITY — Making his first career start at safety, Iowa junior Quinn Schulte delivered. Schulte broke up a team-leading four passes in the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 win over South Dakota State, including a pair late in the second quarter. “We are always trying to bring a physical brand...
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits
Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 7-3 victory Saturday over South Dakota State:. Despite replacing three starters from a year ago, being without a fourth and losing a fifth during Saturday's game, the Iowa defense dominated from start to finish against the Jackrabbits. This year's group...
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside University Quarterback Joe Dolincheck takes GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors
SIOUX CITY — Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-for-35 in this week's game with No. 3 Northwestern. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed...
Sioux City Journal
Offense sputters, but Taylor and defense bail out Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Iowa sputtered out of the starting gate of the 2022 football season Saturday, but won. The Hawkeyes rode the strength of their defense and the leg of punter Tory Taylor to survive a 7-3 struggle against South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium. “We just never got...
Sioux City Journal
Honors are nice, but visit excites Hawkeyes' Taylor
IOWA CITY – One thing has Tory Taylor more excited than a game-changing performance as a punter and the accolades that followed his work for the University of Iowa football team in its season-opening victory. For the first time since he took the field for the Hawkeyes in 2020,...
Sioux City Journal
Campbell: Iowa offense did its part
IOWA CITY — Jack Campbell doesn’t buy the notion Iowa won a football game Saturday only because of the play of its defense and special teams. The linebacker whose third-quarter safety moved Iowa in front to stay in a bizarre 7-3 season-opening win over South Dakota State believed the win took a total team effort.
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: Kifle wins Augie Twilight
SIOUX FALLS — North High School junior Natnael Kifle won the Augustana Twilight cross country meet on Friday night. He won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes flat, beating Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson by 2 seconds. Stars senior Gabe Nash was fifth, as he ran the...
Sioux City Journal
Two Muscatine residents die in Sunday night crash
FAIRPORT – Two Muscatine residents were killed Sunday night after being ejected from a vehicle both were riding in along Highway 22. According to the Iowa State patrol, at about 9:16 p.m. a 2011 Cadillac Escalade with passengers Alexander Justin Shoppa, 50, and Rachel Kay Shoppa, 49, both of Muscatine, was travelling at Monroe Street on Highway 22 just east of Fairport. The Iowa State Patrol reports not being able to determine which was driving due to the ejections. The vehicle reportedly lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway. Both were ejected from the vehicle. Both were declared dead at the scene and transported by Snyder Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Muscatine. The vehicle was removed by Midtown Towing.
Sioux City Journal
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Davenport man pleaded guilty to insurance fraud last week after making false claims about a car accident he was involved in. Jared Simmons, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a Class D felony. Investigators with the Iowa Insurance Division said Simmons made false claims to an insurer in order to receive insurance benefits.
