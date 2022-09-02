ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

L'Observateur

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Promotion at Lakeview Regional, new hires at Gambel Communications, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

--- Melissa Hodgson has been named vice president of Gambel Communications. Hodgson has more than 20 years experience in management, strategic business communication and public relations. She most recently directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System. She earned a bachelor's degree in speech communication and public relations from the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Covington area NAACP to elect new slate of leaders

The Greater Covington NAACP will soon hold general membership meetings for the purpose of nominating and electing officers and at large members of the Executive Committee. All meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bethel Reform Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Covington. The meeting dates include:. Sept. 13:...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: As mayor, Moon Landrieu had the courage to do what was hard, but right

Moon Landrieu, who died Monday at age 92, will be remembered for many things in the city he led from 1970-1978; the development of a thriving downtown around the domed stadium he championed; investment in tourism infrastructure in the French Quarter, where a riverfront promenade bears his name; the political dynasty that he and his wife Verna nurtured; and a personality so large that he'd later admit that, perhaps, he could have governed with more humility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS — Well-known political figure and patriarch of the Landrieu family Maurice Moon Landrieu has died, according to a family spokesperson. He died at his home in New Orleans surrounded by family. He is a two-term New Orleans mayor and the father of former New Orleans mayor Mitch...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

This Kenner thoroughfare is to get a $3 million upgrade - seven years after money awarded

A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell

The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme "A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. "I'm not happy with the direction...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell

Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

