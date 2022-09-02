Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Related
New Orleans nonprofits thrive selling concessions at the Superdome
"It's very hard to be a small nonprofit and to be able to compete with the larger nonprofits for grants."
NOLA.com
With fewer volunteer firefighters, Jefferson Parish explores consolidating west bank departments
Decades ago, when Bryan Adams joined the Terrytown Volunteer Fire Department, the force had a roster of about 150 active, certified volunteers. Today, that number is closer to five, according to the department’s president. “There are no volunteers left,” said Adams, a top aide to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia...
L'Observateur
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans public schools have fewer certified teachers, but does that really matter?
Across Louisiana, 12.5% of teachers are uncertified, the most recent state data shows. But in New Orleans, where all public schools are run by charter organizations, that number is much higher, at about 55%. Perhaps that's no surprise: charter schools have the freedom to hire anyone they deem a qualified,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Promotion at Lakeview Regional, new hires at Gambel Communications, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
--- Melissa Hodgson has been named vice president of Gambel Communications. Hodgson has more than 20 years experience in management, strategic business communication and public relations. She most recently directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and public relations from the...
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu, mayor who bridged Black and White New Orleans, dies at 92
Moon Landrieu, a transformational New Orleans mayor who helped usher in the rise of Black political power at City Hall and whose passion for public service spawned a political dynasty, died Monday at his home in New Orleans, his family said. He was 92. A state legislator and City Council...
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
NOLA.com
Covington area NAACP to elect new slate of leaders
The Greater Covington NAACP will soon hold general membership meetings for the purpose of nominating and electing officers and at large members of the Executive Committee. All meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bethel Reform Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Covington. The meeting dates include:. Sept. 13:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Our Views: As mayor, Moon Landrieu had the courage to do what was hard, but right
Moon Landrieu, who died Monday at age 92, will be remembered for many things in the city he led from 1970-1978; the development of a thriving downtown around the domed stadium he championed; investment in tourism infrastructure in the French Quarter, where a riverfront promenade bears his name; the political dynasty that he and his wife Verna nurtured; and a personality so large that he'd later admit that, perhaps, he could have governed with more humility.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
NOLA.com
In praise of Moon Landrieu, politicians offer these tributes to late New Orleans mayor
U.S. and Louisiana politicians, including one of his successors, reacted to Moon Landrieu's death Monday by praising him as a champion for civil rights and pointing to his mayoral terms in the 1970s as a defining era for New Orleans. "He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
BP oil spill money to pay for range of new coastal restoration projects
A popular fishing area along the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet and the rapidly disappearing Raccoon Island are among the state's latest coastal restoration efforts being paid for by BP oil spill money. State and federal trustees overseeing the restoration of natural resources damaged by the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill...
WDSU
Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu has died
NEW ORLEANS — Well-known political figure and patriarch of the Landrieu family Maurice Moon Landrieu has died, according to a family spokesperson. He died at his home in New Orleans surrounded by family. He is a two-term New Orleans mayor and the father of former New Orleans mayor Mitch...
fox8live.com
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NOLA.com
This Kenner thoroughfare is to get a $3 million upgrade - seven years after money awarded
A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.
NOLA.com
It was a day at the races for Dionysus in Slidell
The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated their Coronation Ball at the Slidell City Auditorium with the theme “A Day at the Races." Guests were attired in all black and white ensembles, with checkered flag runners adorning each table. The event featured catered food by Camelia Cafe, a full bar and the lively tunes by the band D-Play. The all-male krewe allows its members to submit their own names in the random selection of King. Selected as King Dionysus XXXVIII was EJ Majoue; his Queen will be Lea Mullet.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: An Uptown mansion for a one-meal staycation, etouffee dumplings, porch drinks
You don’t forget a dish like shrimp étouffée dumplings. I don’t anyway. I first tried them at Restaurant August, in one of the finely appointed dining rooms, under a chandelier, when Todd Pulsinelli was chef. The last time I had them was under an oak limb...
fox8live.com
More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. “I’m not happy with the direction...
NOLA.com
Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell
Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
Comments / 0