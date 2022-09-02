Read full article on original website
College Football News
Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
goiowaawesome.com
60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless
The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit defensive effort at Iowa spoiled by miscues
IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - “There are no moral victories.”. That’s what South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier said after yesterday’s 7-3 loss at the University of Iowa, making it clear that while there is plenty to build on, the Jackrabbits expected more and will continue to do so.
goiowaawesome.com
Aftermath: South Dakota State
If I were not a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, I might find myself morbidly fascinated by Kirk Ferentz’s absurd attempt to play football without an offense. (And don’t let the “sure, the offense has some work to do but they’re working hard!” crowd fool you, what Iowa put out there on offense against South Dakota State was as close as you can get to fielding a team full of coached and trained Power 5 football players and yet not having an actual offense.) It is like the experts in the college football world all got together without Kirk and agreed that every football needs an offense that can move the football and score points to win football games and Kirk has single-handedly put it on himself to disprove them out of spite.
Mr. Soundoff Says: A win is a win until it isn’t
Mr. Soundoff Says- The Hawkeyes beat South Dakota State on Saturday, 7-3. The Hawkeye offense was awful. John Sears says despite winning, it feels like Iowa lost.
offtackleempire.com
Brian Ferentz Promoted to University President To Avoid Having to Fire Him (satire)
Iowa Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was named the 23rd president of the University of Iowa on Monday morning, after Gary Barta deemed the idea of firing Kirk Ferentz’s son to be “a little too touchy for me”. The move came after lengthy discussions about how to...
dakotanewsnow.com
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have. A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.
Sioux City Journal
Prep roundup: Kifle wins Augie Twilight
SIOUX FALLS — North High School junior Natnael Kifle won the Augustana Twilight cross country meet on Friday night. He won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes flat, beating Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson by 2 seconds. Stars senior Gabe Nash was fifth, as he ran the...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Storm cleanup in Sioux Falls nears end
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, and the season is a welcome sight for crews in Sioux Falls following two derechos and a long summer of cleanup.
See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]
The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
South Dakota student leaving instead of cutting hair as school defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them. Administration told the […]
KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
KCRG.com
La Porte City residents work to save golf & country club days before it’s set to close
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - To many, the La Porte City Gold & Country Club is a place rich with history, memories, and camaraderie within the small town. That’s why they are doing everything they can to gather the $400,000 to save it before September 10th. Matt Craft...
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
One person killed in east South Dakota shooting
Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande told sister station KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington.
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
