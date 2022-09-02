ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

College Football News

Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
goiowaawesome.com

60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless

The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit defensive effort at Iowa spoiled by miscues

IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - “There are no moral victories.”. That’s what South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier said after yesterday’s 7-3 loss at the University of Iowa, making it clear that while there is plenty to build on, the Jackrabbits expected more and will continue to do so.
goiowaawesome.com

Aftermath: South Dakota State

If I were not a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, I might find myself morbidly fascinated by Kirk Ferentz’s absurd attempt to play football without an offense. (And don’t let the “sure, the offense has some work to do but they’re working hard!” crowd fool you, what Iowa put out there on offense against South Dakota State was as close as you can get to fielding a team full of coached and trained Power 5 football players and yet not having an actual offense.) It is like the experts in the college football world all got together without Kirk and agreed that every football needs an offense that can move the football and score points to win football games and Kirk has single-handedly put it on himself to disprove them out of spite.
dakotanewsnow.com

High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have. A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.
Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: Kifle wins Augie Twilight

SIOUX FALLS — North High School junior Natnael Kifle won the Augustana Twilight cross country meet on Friday night. He won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes flat, beating Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson by 2 seconds. Stars senior Gabe Nash was fifth, as he ran the...
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
98.1 KHAK

See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]

The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KELOLAND TV

Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
