therebelwalk.com
‘Tell the Truth Monday:’ Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin recaps the Troy game, looks ahead to Central Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. – On the bright side, Ole Miss defeated Troy 28-10 Saturday. But, then the players were tasked with facing the Rebels’ coaches on ‘Tell the Truth Monday.’. “We have ‘Tell the Truth Monday,’ you know it’s what the meetings are in the morning — the...
Watch: Lane Kiffin's Monday press conference
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday afternoon inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kiffin recapped the Rebels' 28-10 victory over Troy, as they begin a week of preparation for Central Arkansas. He also spoke on the ongoing quarterback battle and his decision to start Luke Altmyer this Saturday...
Former Rebel John Rhys Plumlee Excels During First UCF Start
Former Ole Miss signal caller John Rhys Plumlee accounts for over 400 yards of offense.
Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd
Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance. Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.
wtva.com
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion died Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died early Sunday morning, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reported. He died at the age of 61 after a long illness. Champion was the district attorney for District 17 which covered DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
2news.com
Stolen Plane In Mississippi
A suspect could face charges of making terrorist threats and grand larceny after stealing a plane in Mississippi. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
actionnews5.com
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
Southaven PD finds missing woman
UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
thechargeronline.com
OHS welcomes first female head principal Dr. Dana Bullard
On July 1, 2022, Dr. Dana Bullard began her new role as the principal of Oxford High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Having worked in education for roughly twenty years, Bullard has had plenty of experience in a high school environment. She recently took over the role of Noah Hamilton as he transitioned to a career in the Oxford School District Central Office as the Director of Accountability and Accreditation.
brownsvilleradio.com
Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north
An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
Mississippi officials issue alert issued for missing/endangered child
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert in Pontotoc County. Authorities are searching for Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, who is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair. Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts "Goodbye" Message on Facebook
A Mississippi man who stole a plane from the Tupelo airport and threatened to land in a local Walmart before crashing hours later has been identified.
Oxford Eagle
Without beds to call their own, 50 Oxford-area children surprised with gift of sleep
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
momcollective.com
The Mid-South Fair : A Guide to Taking Your Family
If you close your eyes and concentrate long enough, you can almost smell the corn dogs and funnel cakes at the Mid-South Fair. You can almost hear the screams of joy when a ride takes you higher and faster than expected. You remember your sticky hands from eating cotton candy and getting licked by the goats in the livestock area. You smile as you remember winning a goldfish in a ziplock gallon bag, holding it tightly all the way home.
actionnews5.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
