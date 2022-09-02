Read full article on original website
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Monday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Molina for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
Ketel Marte sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marte will move to the bench on Sunday with Jake McCarthy starting at designated hitter. McCarthy will bat fifth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 11.0 FanDuel...
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/6/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Enrique Hernandez starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hernandez is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Luis Patino. Our models project Hernandez for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Blue Jays leave Raimel Tapia off Sunday lineup
The Toronto Blue Jays did not include Raimel Tapia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tapia will take the afternoon off while Whit Merrifield starts in centerfield and bats eighth against the Pirates. Our models project Tapia for 78 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Monday night
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Harrison for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Yankees' Oswald Peraza sitting versus Twins Monday
The New York Yankees did not list Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Peraza will take a seat Monday while Gleyber Torres moves back into the lineup at second base and bats leadoff. The exciting rookie has yet to land a hit in any...
Leury Garcia starting Sunday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Dylan Bundy. Our models project Garcia for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting sixth on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shawn Armstrong and the Rays. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 7.4 FanDuel points...
