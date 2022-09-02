ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen charged with assaulting Orange Line shuttle bus driver at Jackson Sq. MBTA Station

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
BOSTON — A 15-year-old is charged with assault and battery after attacking an Orange Line shuttle bus driver on Thursday night at MBTA Jackson Square Station.

The teen alongside nine other juveniles participated in the assault on the driver after he ordered the group to exit the bus at Jackson Square station due to their unruly behavior.

The teen who appeared in court on Friday was caught on camera assaulting the driver before exiting the bus. According to officials, the driver then stepped off the bus and was repeatedly kicked, punched and stomped on the ground by the group of juveniles.

Two Boston Police officers in the area were able to separate the victim from the teens, who then fled the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The 15-year-old who was charged left a red Nike backpack at the scene with a school ID card inside the bag. When he later returned to Jackson Square station to retrieve his bag he was transported to Transit Police Headquarters and was placed under arrest.

The teen was arraigned in the Boston Juvenile Court on charges of assault and battery and delinquency, to wit: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His identity is not being released due to his age.

“Our initial approach to juvenile offenses is to seek services intended to address the factors contributing to a young person’s actions. The allegations, in this case, are serious. In cases such as this, the juvenile legal system provides additional resources and approaches to address youth violence while helping ensure the safety of the community and the rights of victims,” Hayden said.

The teen was released on his own recognizance with orders to stay away from, the victim, co-defendants, and public transit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

