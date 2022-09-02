Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy competes in Tiger Challenge
The Troy Trojans (2-4) opened up play at the Tiger Challenge on the campus of LSU on Friday morning and were swept by the LSU Tigers 3-0. The win is a measure of revenge for LSU after losing to Troy in 2021. LSU won the match after winning all three sets 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13. Julia Brooks led Troy with nine kills and three blocks, while Tori Hester added six kills, one ace, one dig and one block. Amara Anderson totaled 24 assists and one kill along with Amiah Butler’s four kills, one block and one dig. Caroline Darracott and Isabella Mitchell both earned six digs each. Faige Flickinger led LSU with 11 kills, four aces and an assist.
Troy Messenger
Trojans focus attention to home opener against Alabama A&M
After a week one loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Troy Trojans (0-1) now set their sights on their 2022 home opener this Saturday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1). Troy is coming off a frustrating but, at times, productive 28-10 loss to Ole Miss in week one. Head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that the Trojans were able to do some things that they had planned to give themselves a chance to win against Ole Miss.
trendingwork.com
What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?
Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
hookemheadlines.com
4 reasons Texas football can pull off the shocking upset of Alabama
DeMarvion Overshown and Barryn Sorrell could wreak some havoc off the edge. The part of this Alabama team that probably has the most question marks of any position group on either side of the ball lies along the offensive line. And the particular area along this offensive line that is the most questionable lies at offensive tackle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Alabama offensive player on sidelines in walking boot for Utah State game
Alabama’s offense will be without a key offseason addition on Saturday against Utah State as Tyler Harrell was seen on the sidelines before the game in sweatpants and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Harrell dealt with a foot sprain for most of camp ahead of the...
Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight
Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban issues challenge to Alabama players after blowout win over Utah State
Nick Saban is never satisfied after an Alabama win, even against an overmatched non-conference opponent like Utah State. The Alabama coach laid out a challenge to his players about how to respond following games like Saturday, and how to find an edge going forward. “There are things that we need...
thecutoffnews.com
Miless Golden Bears Stand Strong Against Alabama State
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald's, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
wdhn.com
Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
Alabama trucker notches 5 million miles hauling goods for American consumers
If you think you drive a lot, you may want to think again after reading about an Alabama man’s odometer. Trucker Richard Doggrell who works for Troy, Alabama, based Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, was recently honored for topping 5 million miles behind the wheel delivering the goods and supplies that Americans depend on.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Troy Messenger
Cattlemen remember James O. Johnson
The Pike County Cattlemen’s 2022 Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo on Labor Day Weekend brought out record crowds both Friday and Saturday nights. The Cattlemen’s 31st PCA rodeo was a time for looking forward to the opportunities ahead and looking back in remembrance of longtime Cattleman James O. Johnson who died early in 2022.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Service League to Regroup, Renew in Wake of Canceling Labor Day BBQ
The Prattville Service League (PSL) is an institution in Prattville going back nearly 70 years. They not only provide services and award grants to community entities, they also provide sisterhood amongst women in Autauga County. However, over the past 10 years, there has been a steady decline in membership and since Covid-19 hit, the group has become almost non-existent.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
wtvy.com
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system. According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent’s Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.
WSFA
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big change is coming to Eastdale Mall — namely the removal if its ice skating rink. The Ice Palace has been a staple of the mall for decades, but the mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said it’s time for a change. He said they are converting it into a roller skating rink instead.
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
wdhn.com
‘Ford Country’ residents against idea of liquor store in their neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Some residents in District 2, known as the ‘Ford Country’ area are doing what they can to prevent the approval of a liquor store near their homes. A sign has been placed in front of a vacant building next door to the Sandher Gas Station on Third Avenue where they will do business if approved.
