Predicting BYU's Ranking in the AP Poll
The second AP poll of the season will be released on Tuesday
What Baylor Bears coach Dave Aranda had to say about BYU, visiting Provo this Saturday
BYU football: How the No. 10-ranked Baylor Bears are approaching Saturday’s showdown with No. 25 Cougars at ‘friendly, loud’ LaVell Edwards Stadium
‘I’ll go to war with this team’: No. 7 Utah disappointed with loss to Florida — but Utes learned a lot about themselves
Utah football hosts Southern Utah Saturday in its home-opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
3 takeaways from No. 25 BYU’s season-opening win over South Florida
The Cougars rolled to the victory after a weather delay postponed the start more than two hours.
FPI Predicts BYU-Baylor, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022
Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues
Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The Swamp was so loud this poor Utah fan had to cover his ears
The Swamp gets loud. Death Valley gets loud. Williams-Brice Stadium shakes sometimes. Kyle Field is an insane atmosphere. The list goes on and on all around the SEC. Some of the best gameday atmospheres can be found in the southeast. One Utah fan couldn’t handle the noise in The Swamp...
Kyle Whittingham recounts ‘nightmarish’ return home, but that wasn’t his only frustration
Kyle Whittingham and the Utes were stranded in Gainesville until Sunday due to a mechanical issue with their plane. The Utes fell late to the Florida Gators in The Swamp in season opener
kslsports.com
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary
Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
USF students say building A/C is broken
University of South Florida students spending their Labor Day weekend in the Juniper-Poplar buildings say it was hotter inside than outside due to a broken air conditioning system.
Danielle strengthens into 1st hurricane of the Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a category one hurricane — becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
What’s happening at the AMC movie theater in Brandon?
Reports of a large police presence at the Brandon AMC movie theater are circulating around social media.
Salt Lake City breaks another 2 temperature records
Two temperature records were broken Saturday in Salt Lake City: the daily record and the monthly record.
deseret.com
October general conference to include 90-minute Saturday evening session for all Latter-day Saints
The October general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will include a general Saturday evening session for all church members, according to a First Presidency letter issued Friday. The 90-minute session will be one of five general sessions of the international conference originating from the Conference...
In return to Utah, ‘Waltons’ star shares his favorite part of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert
Richard Thomas portrays Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” visits the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City from Sept. 6-11. Richard Thomas was the narrator for the Tabernacle Choir 2019 Christmas concert. Is there a Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert this year?
