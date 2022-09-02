Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/6/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
numberfire.com
Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 9/6/22
Coors Field looms large on a slate where the visiting Milwaukee Brewers have an implied total exceeding six runs, and no other team comes anywhere close. We're looking at temperatures cracking the 90s in Denver, too, so the ball could be flying. There's also no shortage of quality pitching, but it will be difficult to find much in the way of trustworthy value plays.
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Monday night
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Harrison for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Ketel Marte in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Marte is getting the nod at second base, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell. Our models project Marte for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Castro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Astros' Yordan Alvarez batting third on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start in left field on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Tucker Davidson and the Angels. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 16.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Triston Casas batting sixth for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Casas will start at first base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Casas for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting sixth on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shawn Armstrong and the Rays. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 7.4 FanDuel points...
