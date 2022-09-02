Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
ISU QB Hunter Dekkers aims to remain calmly efficient as first start in Cy-Hawk game looms
AMES, Iowa — First-time Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw deep balls, slants, screens and digs. He completed at least one pass to all ten receivers he targeted. He painted the field with an artist’s flair, free and easy, devoid of fear. So consider Dekkers’ performance in...
Sioux City Journal
Hunter Dekkers, Xavier Hutchinson connect for three touchdowns as ISU rolls to 42-10 season-opening win
AMES, Iowa — It took new Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers six completions to find his All-Big 12 target, Xavier Hutchinson, for a 33-yard touchdown on a tense fourth-and-three play. Three completions later on the following drive, the Cyclones’ pass-and-catch partners combined to score another six points that...
goiowaawesome.com
60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless
The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
Mr. Soundoff Says: A win is a win until it isn’t
Mr. Soundoff Says- The Hawkeyes beat South Dakota State on Saturday, 7-3. The Hawkeye offense was awful. John Sears says despite winning, it feels like Iowa lost.
Sioux City Journal
Offense sputters, but Taylor and defense bail out Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Iowa sputtered out of the starting gate of the 2022 football season Saturday, but won. The Hawkeyes rode the strength of their defense and the leg of punter Tory Taylor to survive a 7-3 struggle against South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium. “We just never got...
Altoona’s McCarl family forges strong racing legacy
ALTOONA — As RVTV gets started in Altoona, we take a look at a racing family from town that’s dominating dirt tracks. Mark Freund has more on Terry, Austin and Carson – the McCarl family.
Iowa ruthlessly trolled by local newspaper following poor showing
Iowa defeated South Dakota State in its first game of the season on Saturday, but we feel badly for anyone who had to sit through it. The performance from the Hawkeyes was summed up quite well by a local newspaper. Iowa managed just 166 yards of total offense in a...
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
iheart.com
Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek
(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
kjan.com
With humble beginnings in an ISU dorm, treat goes national in Walmart
(Radio Iowa) – A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the yummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate. “Muddy Bites is essentially the bottom part of a sundae cone, just that waffle end filled with chocolate,” Steffes says, “so essentially, we took the best part of a sundae cone and turned it into a bite-sized snack that one can enjoy over and over again.”
weareiowa.com
Hampton, Iowa: Union Pacific train derails Monday morning, none injured
Derek Gearhart says his friend tipped him off about the derailment. As soon as he heard the news, Gearhart grabbed his drone and camera and took to Hampton.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
iowa.media
Boone County Dems have ‘Pride’ flag higher than US flag on parade float
The Boone County Democrats raised the “Pride” flag above all other flags on their float during the Madrid Labor Day Parade. This photo was shared with The Iowa Standard by a reader:
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
KCCI.com
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Newton man says police wrongfully arrested him at traffic stop
NEWTON, Iowa — A 19-year-old man is demanding answers from the Newton Police Department after he says he was wrongfully detained by police in August. On Aug. 28, at around midnight, Tayvin Galanakis says he was nearing home with his high beam lights on. Galanakis says he was returning home from a friend's house. Body camera footage, in which Galanakis tells KCCI he obtained from the Newton Police Department, shows the officer pulling him over. In the video, the officer initially said it was because he was driving with his high beams on.
