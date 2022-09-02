ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

goiowaawesome.com

60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless

The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Offense sputters, but Taylor and defense bail out Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Iowa sputtered out of the starting gate of the 2022 football season Saturday, but won. The Hawkeyes rode the strength of their defense and the leg of punter Tory Taylor to survive a 7-3 struggle against South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium. “We just never got...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek

(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
HAMPTON, IA
kjan.com

With humble beginnings in an ISU dorm, treat goes national in Walmart

(Radio Iowa) – A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the yummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate. “Muddy Bites is essentially the bottom part of a sundae cone, just that waffle end filled with chocolate,” Steffes says, “so essentially, we took the best part of a sundae cone and turned it into a bite-sized snack that one can enjoy over and over again.”
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

WATCH: Newton man says police wrongfully arrested him at traffic stop

NEWTON, Iowa — A 19-year-old man is demanding answers from the Newton Police Department after he says he was wrongfully detained by police in August. On Aug. 28, at around midnight, Tayvin Galanakis says he was nearing home with his high beam lights on. Galanakis says he was returning home from a friend's house. Body camera footage, in which Galanakis tells KCCI he obtained from the Newton Police Department, shows the officer pulling him over. In the video, the officer initially said it was because he was driving with his high beams on.
NEWTON, IA

