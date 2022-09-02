VACAVILLE - During the heat of the day, parts of Solano County were powerless for hours. PG&E hustled to restore energy to the area but for some, it wasn't fast enough. With temperatures topping out at 115, Vacaville went lights out on one of the hottest days of the year. "The power went out for close to three hours," said Vacaville resident Lori Amarant. Parts of Solano County lost power midday, leaving customers without cool air. But for one, the outage added insult to injury. "My A/C went out like five days ago," said Amarant, who works from...

