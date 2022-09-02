Read full article on original website
What is killing thousands of fish & marine life on water shores in the San Francisco Bay Area?James PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
What Does Cal's Win Over UC Davis Mean?
Three key defensive plays and one special teams play helped the Bears rebound from a slow start
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stanford’s Rose Zhang sets new women’s course record at Pebble Beach in 2022 Carmel Cup
Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang is the top-ranked amateur in the world for a reason. She won the NCAA individual title as a freshman in May at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. She helped the Cardinal capture the team title. A week ago, she was in Paris representing the United States in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, where she tied for low individual score. She also won AIG Women’s British Open’s Smyth Salver, which is given to low amateur.
Vacaville loses power during the hottest part of the day
VACAVILLE - During the heat of the day, parts of Solano County were powerless for hours. PG&E hustled to restore energy to the area but for some, it wasn't fast enough. With temperatures topping out at 115, Vacaville went lights out on one of the hottest days of the year. "The power went out for close to three hours," said Vacaville resident Lori Amarant. Parts of Solano County lost power midday, leaving customers without cool air. But for one, the outage added insult to injury. "My A/C went out like five days ago," said Amarant, who works from...
californiaglobe.com
‘Extreme’ Weather Hysteria is Latest Crisis
It was 105 degrees in Sacramento Sunday. Today it could be 111 degrees. This is what is known as hot summer weather in California. We native Californians also know this is normal. As a kid, I remember such hot Sacramento summer days, I couldn’t walk barefoot on the sidewalks.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
KCRA.com
SMUD restores power for 16,000 in Sacramento; Outage also reported in Vacaville
Utility crews have restored power for thousands of customers after outages were reported in Sacramento and Vacaville on Monday afternoon. More than 16,000 customers were without power in the Arden area of Sacramento, as of just before 3 p.m., according to SMUD’s outage map. By 3:50 p.m., power had been restored.
NBC Bay Area
Tracking Bay Area Temperature Records Broken During Extended Heat Wave
An extended heat wave baking the Bay Area and California is breaking records. Here's a look at the temperature records that have been broken so far, according to the National Weather Service. Be sure to check back over the next couple days to see if any other records were set.
Industry Week
Extreme California Heat to Shutter Manufacturers Next Week
California Governor Gavin Newsom this week issues a state of emergency as triple-digit temperatures bear down on the state, ordering some manufacturers to cease operations, encouraging electric vehicle drivers to charge at night and allowing ships in harbor to keep their engines on instead of using shore power from the grid.
Thousands without power across Bay Area amid brutal heat wave, PG&E says
While the overall total of Bay Area outages are declining, some regions are seeing an increase of people without electricity.
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
KCRA.com
What is a heat dome?
Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
PLANetizen
BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
Thousands still without power across Bay Area
(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
This three-story animal welcomes you when you fly into Sacramento
(KTXL) — Passengers that fly to Sacramento and arrive at Terminal B will surely spot the 56-foot-long, bright red animal that hangs over the atrium where the airport baggage claim is located. “Leap,” the name of the three-story rabbit-shaped work of art, was created by Lawrence Argent and was introduced at the Sacramento International Airport […]
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
