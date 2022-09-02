ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stanford’s Rose Zhang sets new women’s course record at Pebble Beach in 2022 Carmel Cup

Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang is the top-ranked amateur in the world for a reason. She won the NCAA individual title as a freshman in May at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. She helped the Cardinal capture the team title. A week ago, she was in Paris representing the United States in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, where she tied for low individual score. She also won AIG Women’s British Open’s Smyth Salver, which is given to low amateur.
STANFORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville loses power during the hottest part of the day

VACAVILLE - During the heat of the day, parts of Solano County were powerless for hours. PG&E hustled to restore energy to the area but for some, it wasn't fast enough. With temperatures topping out at 115, Vacaville went lights out on one of the hottest days of the year. "The power went out for close to three hours," said Vacaville resident Lori Amarant. Parts of Solano County lost power midday, leaving customers without cool air. But for one, the outage added insult to injury. "My A/C went out like five days ago," said Amarant, who works from...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

‘Extreme’ Weather Hysteria is Latest Crisis

It was 105 degrees in Sacramento Sunday. Today it could be 111 degrees. This is what is known as hot summer weather in California. We native Californians also know this is normal. As a kid, I remember such hot Sacramento summer days, I couldn’t walk barefoot on the sidewalks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Industry Week

Extreme California Heat to Shutter Manufacturers Next Week

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week issues a state of emergency as triple-digit temperatures bear down on the state, ordering some manufacturers to cease operations, encouraging electric vehicle drivers to charge at night and allowing ships in harbor to keep their engines on instead of using shore power from the grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
PALMDALE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

What is a heat dome?

Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands still without power across Bay Area

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
LIVERMORE, CA
FOX40

This three-story animal welcomes you when you fly into Sacramento

(KTXL) — Passengers that fly to Sacramento and arrive at Terminal B will surely spot the 56-foot-long, bright red animal that hangs over the atrium where the airport baggage claim is located. “Leap,” the name of the three-story rabbit-shaped work of art, was created by Lawrence Argent and was introduced at the Sacramento International Airport […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FOLSOM, CA

