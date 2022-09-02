ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Samsung confirms data breach involving some users' personal information

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wEoT_0hg2rPgV00

Samsung c onfirmed that hackers had acquired access to users' personal data.

Samsung released a notice on Friday announcing that the company's systems in the United States had been targeted by some sort of hacker and that the personal information of consumers may have been affected.

'ENERGY EMERGENCY' PROMPTS RESTRICTIONS ON CO THERMOSTATS

"We want to assure our customers that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information," the company said in its notice .

The cybersecurity incident happened in late July 2022 and was determined on Aug. 4 to be a notable security threat. Samsung said that it had engaged an external cybersecurity firm to account for the breach and that it was working with law enforcement to act accordingly. The company did not say how many customers were affected or why it delayed the announcement by more than a month.

Demographic information includes customer information related to marketing, a Samsung spokesman told TechCrunch , although he did not say which details that included. The spokesman also noted the registration information included data related to getting product support, including purchase data, model, and device ID.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Samsung has been the target of a data breach at least once this year. The company confirmed a breach in March when it confirmed that the Lapsus$ hacking group obtained and leaked nearly 200 gigabytes of private data. This included source code and algorithms.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Personal Data#Hackers#Social Security Numbers#Techcrunch
HackerNoon

How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022

Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Chrome users: Delete these extensions, they’re stealing data

McAfee’s security researchers have found five Google Chrome extensions that are siphoning off browsing data. Some of these extensions are incredibly popular, with one having over 800,000 downloads. They’re all set up to secretly create money for the developer or whoever added the malicious code. They do this...
COMPUTERS
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
231K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy