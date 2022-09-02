Samsung confirms data breach involving some users' personal information

Samsung c onfirmed that hackers had acquired access to users' personal data.

Samsung released a notice on Friday announcing that the company's systems in the United States had been targeted by some sort of hacker and that the personal information of consumers may have been affected.

"We want to assure our customers that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information," the company said in its notice .

The cybersecurity incident happened in late July 2022 and was determined on Aug. 4 to be a notable security threat. Samsung said that it had engaged an external cybersecurity firm to account for the breach and that it was working with law enforcement to act accordingly. The company did not say how many customers were affected or why it delayed the announcement by more than a month.

Demographic information includes customer information related to marketing, a Samsung spokesman told TechCrunch , although he did not say which details that included. The spokesman also noted the registration information included data related to getting product support, including purchase data, model, and device ID.

Samsung has been the target of a data breach at least once this year. The company confirmed a breach in March when it confirmed that the Lapsus$ hacking group obtained and leaked nearly 200 gigabytes of private data. This included source code and algorithms.