Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary
Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
GALLERY: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruises through streets of downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a pit stop in Salt Lake City. The hotdog-shaped vehicle rode through downtown's streets during Labor Day weekend as many enjoyed the last weekend of summer with barbecues. The car's driver, also known as a hotdogger, said the...
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
ABC 15 News
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
KUTV
Heat wave breaks all-time September record in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A heat wave that's baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday. The weather service on Monday recorded a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) at Salt...
'The Letter': Salt Lake couple describe every parent's nightmare
SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'
Extreme heat in Utah causing fish to die in Utah's reservoirs, ponds
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say recent hot temperatures have caused dozens of fish to die.
2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109
Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
These two Salt Lake men are fighting hard to restore the taxicab to its former glory
Technology, in the form of Uber and Lyft, almost leveled the taxicab industry in Salt Lake City, but Yellow Cab and Ute Cab have a new game plan and they’re fighting back.
Salt Lake City breaks another 2 temperature records
Two temperature records were broken Saturday in Salt Lake City: the daily record and the monthly record.
Teen falls hiking Mount Timpanogos
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah County Sherrif’s office says an 18-year-old girl fell hiking Mount Timpanogos this morning. For several minutes she was unconscious. As of 11:00 a.m. today the 18-year-old is responsive and talking says Sgt. Spencer Cannon with UCSO. Ground search and rescue teams are...
GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
Crews battle fire overnight in abandoned Salt Lake City building
Fire crews worked overnight to battle a fire that sparked in an abandoned building in Salt Lake City.
Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Family of 5 crash on Salt Flats, traveling over 100 mph in Tesla
A family of five from Utah County was traveling over 100 miles per hour in a Tesla when they crashed on the Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday night, police report.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season Three Gets Premiere Date on Bravo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is returning for its third season next month. Bravo has revealed that new episodes of the reality series will start airing on September 28th. Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah are returning for the new season, and they...
POLICE: Body found at American Fork Canyon
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found dead after taking a serious fall near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that officers were notified of a man who went missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. […]
This Exquisite Mountain Home with 360 Degree Jaw Dropping Views in Park City is An Entertainer’s Dream Asking for $22 Million
The Home in Park City, a Coveted Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and the future Mayflower Village with the Uintah Mountains in the foreground just completed of 3 year renovation is now available for sale. This home located at 7948 Red Tail Ct, Heber City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Onie Bolduc (Phone: 435-631-1615) & Eric Finley (Phone: 435-681-1136) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
