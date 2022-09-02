SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO