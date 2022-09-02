LAKE MILLE LACS, Minn. – A Winona couple caught quite a rare sight while camping Thursday morning near Lake Mille Lacs.Julie and Mike Biggerstaff happened to see a herd of deer pass by a trail, and wisely pulled out a cellphone in time to film a lovely and unique young member of the group prance by. "My husband and I were lucky this morning to not only see an albino fawn, but I was able to capture it on video," Julie said.Experts say albinism occurs in one out of every 20,000-30,000 deer. It is illegal to hunt an albino deer in Minnesota.

