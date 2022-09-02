ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabasha County, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Churches join for fall kickoff

Cornerstone Community Church downtown has planned and coordinated a new event to celebrate the kickoff to fall. Local churches came together to plan a community event full of activities, live music and food. There is a special guest speaker Paul Allen, the voice of the Minnesota Vikings. The idea for...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mississippi River cleanup efforts

The Mississippi River is an integral part of the lives of those who live along it. Red Wing, Prairie Island, Welch Township and surrounding communities rely on the river way for multiple reasons. Recently the Mississippi River was ranked as sixth on the most endangered rivers list. Because of pollution...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Government
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Meet the 27 new Red Wing teachers

I will be teaching eighth and ninth grade English at Red Wing High School this year. Previously, I taught 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English at Triton High School. I am a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where I studied English and Latin and played in the symphony orchestra. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, playing the flute, and birding with my husband. I look forward to exploring Red Wing this year.
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Hormel announces free Austin concert featuring two past American Idol winners

(ABC 6 New) – Hormel Foods announced it will host a free outdoor concert in downtown Austin that will be headlined by two past American Idol winners. The company announced it will be celebrating, The Power of Food, People and Purpose, with a concert being held on Main Street, near the world-famous SPAM Museum on Friday, September 16 from 6-9:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Old West Main reaches final stretch

The road construction on Old West Main is nearing completion. The road is now open for through traffic, and the project is on track to be completed this year. Project updates have been provided regularly from the city and the construction crews. The most recent update was one that many were happy to hear.
RED WING, MN
conceptcarz.com

Nearly 800 Pedal Cars, 200 Bicycles Among 2,000 No-Reserve Lots for Mecum Auction at Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum

Classic Cars and More to be Sold September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin. Following months spent taking inventory, capturing photography, performing research and preparing the nearly 2,000 lots that make up the Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Collection, the full list of consignments has been announced by Mecum Auctions for the entirely no-reserve sale to be held September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
mnprairieroots.com

Rural Dundas show prompts tractor memories

GROWING UP ON A CROP and dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, tractors are part of my history. I am familiar with the putt-putt-putt of an aged John Deere, the maneuverable size of a B Farmall, the necessity of a dependable tractor. The tractor is the workhorse of the farm. That...
DUNDAS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Thomas Calhoun

Nov. 6, 1961 - July 13, 2022. RED WING, Minn. - Thomas Calhoun, 60, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, July 13, in his home from renal cancer. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 17, at Colvill Park in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Charged With Using a Shotgun in a Carjacking

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with a carjacking that occurred in Rochester earlier this summer. 50-year-old Calvin Reavers is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge in connection with the June 2 incident. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County jail without bail.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rare albino fawn spotted near Lake Mille Lacs

LAKE MILLE LACS, Minn. – A Winona couple caught quite a rare sight while camping Thursday morning near Lake Mille Lacs.Julie and Mike Biggerstaff happened to see a herd of deer pass by a trail, and wisely pulled out a cellphone in time to film a lovely and unique young member of the group prance by. "My husband and I were lucky this morning to not only see an albino fawn, but I was able to capture it on video," Julie said.Experts say albinism occurs in one out of every 20,000-30,000 deer. It is illegal to hunt an albino deer in Minnesota.
WINONA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe

After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
CHATFIELD, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

