Red Wing Republican Eagle
Churches join for fall kickoff
Cornerstone Community Church downtown has planned and coordinated a new event to celebrate the kickoff to fall. Local churches came together to plan a community event full of activities, live music and food. There is a special guest speaker Paul Allen, the voice of the Minnesota Vikings. The idea for...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mississippi River cleanup efforts
The Mississippi River is an integral part of the lives of those who live along it. Red Wing, Prairie Island, Welch Township and surrounding communities rely on the river way for multiple reasons. Recently the Mississippi River was ranked as sixth on the most endangered rivers list. Because of pollution...
Driver gets car stuck on edge of La Crosse’s Riverside Park levee
First responders were called to La Crosse's Riverside Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a car stuck on the levee. According to our News 8 Now crew on scene, La Crosse police and firefighters, assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, rescued one person from the car.
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Meet the 27 new Red Wing teachers
I will be teaching eighth and ninth grade English at Red Wing High School this year. Previously, I taught 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English at Triton High School. I am a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where I studied English and Latin and played in the symphony orchestra. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, playing the flute, and birding with my husband. I look forward to exploring Red Wing this year.
KAAL-TV
Hormel announces free Austin concert featuring two past American Idol winners
(ABC 6 New) – Hormel Foods announced it will host a free outdoor concert in downtown Austin that will be headlined by two past American Idol winners. The company announced it will be celebrating, The Power of Food, People and Purpose, with a concert being held on Main Street, near the world-famous SPAM Museum on Friday, September 16 from 6-9:30 p.m.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Old West Main reaches final stretch
The road construction on Old West Main is nearing completion. The road is now open for through traffic, and the project is on track to be completed this year. Project updates have been provided regularly from the city and the construction crews. The most recent update was one that many were happy to hear.
conceptcarz.com
Nearly 800 Pedal Cars, 200 Bicycles Among 2,000 No-Reserve Lots for Mecum Auction at Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum
Classic Cars and More to be Sold September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin. Following months spent taking inventory, capturing photography, performing research and preparing the nearly 2,000 lots that make up the Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Collection, the full list of consignments has been announced by Mecum Auctions for the entirely no-reserve sale to be held September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
mnprairieroots.com
Rural Dundas show prompts tractor memories
GROWING UP ON A CROP and dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, tractors are part of my history. I am familiar with the putt-putt-putt of an aged John Deere, the maneuverable size of a B Farmall, the necessity of a dependable tractor. The tractor is the workhorse of the farm. That...
mygateway.news
Spring Valley man arrested by State Patrol for OWI at El Paso Day Parade
EL PASO, WI – Robert Francis Brodersen, 83 years of age, from Spring Valley, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Thomas Calhoun
Nov. 6, 1961 - July 13, 2022. RED WING, Minn. - Thomas Calhoun, 60, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, July 13, in his home from renal cancer. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 17, at Colvill Park in Red Wing.
kymnradio.net
Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant
The Rice County Sheriff’s Department is sounding the alarm for a disturbing trend on the roads this year. As of the end of August,. the number of fatal and serious-injury motorcycle crashes in 2022 has already matched those in all of 2021. So far, Rice County has recorded three...
Rochester Man Charged With Using a Shotgun in a Carjacking
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with a carjacking that occurred in Rochester earlier this summer. 50-year-old Calvin Reavers is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge in connection with the June 2 incident. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County jail without bail.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
Rare albino fawn spotted near Lake Mille Lacs
LAKE MILLE LACS, Minn. – A Winona couple caught quite a rare sight while camping Thursday morning near Lake Mille Lacs.Julie and Mike Biggerstaff happened to see a herd of deer pass by a trail, and wisely pulled out a cellphone in time to film a lovely and unique young member of the group prance by. "My husband and I were lucky this morning to not only see an albino fawn, but I was able to capture it on video," Julie said.Experts say albinism occurs in one out of every 20,000-30,000 deer. It is illegal to hunt an albino deer in Minnesota.
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe
After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
KIMT
Deputies stop boy, 16, for going 107 in a 55-mph zone while under the influence in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in Olmsted County stopped a 16-year-old boy who was believed to be under the influence for going 107 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone last week. The boy is facing 4th-degree DWI, reckless driving, driving without a license, drug possession and speeding. The boy...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police report that on Monday, Aug. 22, a vehicle left the road and collided with a guide wire on an Xcel pole. No further information was given. Police received a report of an accident on Wednesday,...
WEAU-TV 13
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
