Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Labor Day Parade big loader

Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front

DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
DECATUR, IL
myradiolink.com

Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards

Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
MONTROSE, IL
Decatur, IL
Food & Drinks
Decatur, IL
Lifestyle
Decatur, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
nprillinois.org

Springfield festivals in September

September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

Restaurant Openings, Closings in Champaign-Urbana

Changes in the Champaign-Urbana restaurant scene have been fast and furious in recent months. As always, we’re doing our best to keep track. Our look focuses most prominently on the C-U community outside of campus:. Local closings:. Who: Blaze Pizza. When: August. What happened: Blaze consistently struggled with finding...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Shot fired outside Port Royal bar

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after at least one shot was fired outside a bar Monday morning. We're told it happened just before 1 a.m. outside Port Royal, located at 2880 N. Oakland. Police say the male suspect fired one shot in the parking lot. He...
DECATUR, IL
Person
Martin Luther King
WCIA

Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars.  “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Urology Specialists to Effingham Team

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome P.D.L. Nayak, MD, FACS, FRCS(C), and Angela Yocom, APRN, to our medical team. Specializing in urology, Dr. Nayak and Angela are now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Effingham (formerly Effingham Urology Associates), located at 414 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham, Illinois. Dr. Nayak performs surgical procedures at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
#Local Life#Distillery#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Gin#Amc Theater#Mural#Brass#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Horseshoe Hut
WCIA

3 women celebrate 100+ years of life

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The roaring 20’s. It was a time of change and prosperity in the United States. WWI had ended, flappers were coming on the scene, alcohol was no where to be found. Unless you knew where to look of course. And 3 extraordinary women were just coming into the world. And they […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Police investigate gunfire, fight at Decatur bar

DECATUR — Police are investigating the case of a man who fired a gun outside of a Decatur bar before getting into a wrestling match with one of the patrons. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the suspect still had the gun in his waistband during the struggle around 12:50 a.m. Monday inside the Port Royal Gastropub, 2880 North Oakland Ave.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

U of I Police investigating robbery on campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
channel1450.com

All-Access: Ribbon Cutting at Williamsville’s Paul Jenkins Field

Prior to gates opening for the first Williamsville home game this season the school district and Jenkins family celebrated the renovations at Paul Jenkins Field with a ribbon cutting. We talked to Liz Kunz (daughter of Jenkins) and WCUSD15 superintendent Tip Reedy about the occasion. Every all-access video is brought...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL

