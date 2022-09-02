Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.

MONTROSE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO