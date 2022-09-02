Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Labor Day Parade big loader
Not only unions were on display, but also the massive things they can make. This Caterpillar Inc. 988 loader was built at the company's Decatur plant.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Labor Day Parade presents united front
DECATUR — Union strong. Union proud. And a sense of brother and sisterhood that transcends generations was on display in Decatur’s Labor Day Parade. Some of the earliest memories of 29-year-old IBEW Local 146 electrician Darren Allin are of marching with his folks in Decatur’s parade, and he was busy making some family memories of his own Monday: Allin and wife Juliana marched along and pulled a little wagon holding sons Gideon, 3, and 2-year-old Eden.
Herald & Review
Watch now: First Illinois 'REV' electric vehicle tax credits awarded to Decatur company
DECATUR — The first state tax incentives geared at the burgeoning electric vehicle industry — made possible by a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker late last year in hopes of Illinois becoming the "Silicon Valley of EVs" — have been awarded to a Decatur manufacturer. The...
myradiolink.com
Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards
Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
chambanamoms.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings in Champaign-Urbana
Changes in the Champaign-Urbana restaurant scene have been fast and furious in recent months. As always, we’re doing our best to keep track. Our look focuses most prominently on the C-U community outside of campus:. Local closings:. Who: Blaze Pizza. When: August. What happened: Blaze consistently struggled with finding...
WAND TV
Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
newschannel20.com
Shot fired outside Port Royal bar
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after at least one shot was fired outside a bar Monday morning. We're told it happened just before 1 a.m. outside Port Royal, located at 2880 N. Oakland. Police say the male suspect fired one shot in the parking lot. He...
RELATED PEOPLE
Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars. “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Effingham Radio
HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Urology Specialists to Effingham Team
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome P.D.L. Nayak, MD, FACS, FRCS(C), and Angela Yocom, APRN, to our medical team. Specializing in urology, Dr. Nayak and Angela are now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Effingham (formerly Effingham Urology Associates), located at 414 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham, Illinois. Dr. Nayak performs surgical procedures at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
3 women celebrate 100+ years of life
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The roaring 20’s. It was a time of change and prosperity in the United States. WWI had ended, flappers were coming on the scene, alcohol was no where to be found. Unless you knew where to look of course. And 3 extraordinary women were just coming into the world. And they […]
Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
Herald & Review
Police investigate gunfire, fight at Decatur bar
DECATUR — Police are investigating the case of a man who fired a gun outside of a Decatur bar before getting into a wrestling match with one of the patrons. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the suspect still had the gun in his waistband during the struggle around 12:50 a.m. Monday inside the Port Royal Gastropub, 2880 North Oakland Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U of I Police investigating robbery on campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
wmay.com
Langfelder Tries Again For Referendum To Dissolve Townships Within Springfield
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is once again looking to put an advisory referendum on the ballot that would dissolve that portion of any and all townships falling within the Springfield city limits… including virtually all of Capital Township. Langfelder had earlier tried to put the referendum on the November...
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
channel1450.com
All-Access: Ribbon Cutting at Williamsville’s Paul Jenkins Field
Prior to gates opening for the first Williamsville home game this season the school district and Jenkins family celebrated the renovations at Paul Jenkins Field with a ribbon cutting. We talked to Liz Kunz (daughter of Jenkins) and WCUSD15 superintendent Tip Reedy about the occasion. Every all-access video is brought...
Comments / 0