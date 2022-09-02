ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday...
Environment
Kentucky couple charged over fraudulent COVID relief loan applications

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury returned a 12-count indictment on Sept 1. against a Kentucky couple accused of filling out fraudulent COVID relief loan applications, receiving $354,300. The grand jury charged Kelly and Neal Harris with four counts of wire fraud and have been named together on four...
