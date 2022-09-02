Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
'Costliest of all the climate hazards:' Report shows flooding more likely in Kentucky over next 30 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a flood watch lingered in part of the Commonwealth on Monday, a nonprofit organization’s report showed Kentucky will see more chances of flooding in the coming years. In Kentucky’s next three decades, the state has more than a 26% chance of being severely affected...
spectrumnews1.com
Photographer buys billboards to illustrate darker side of California
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — From images of homeless encampments to wildfires and drought, photographer Thomas Broening says some of his best photos are beautiful and kind of terrifying at the same time. “This gas pump is meant to fuel boats, but the water is so low, historically low, as...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin will receive at least $14.4 million as part of a larger settlement with Juul
Wisconsin will receive at least $14.4 million as part of a larger agreement between 33 states and Juul Labs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
spectrumnews1.com
Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
spectrumnews1.com
New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces Perry County to receive $11.6 million for infrastructure improvements after floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that $11.6 million will go to Perry County for improvements on infrastructure, water treatment and public safety following the floods in July. The funds will go toward a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn, a new ambulance station for Hazard...
spectrumnews1.com
Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky couple charged over fraudulent COVID relief loan applications
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury returned a 12-count indictment on Sept 1. against a Kentucky couple accused of filling out fraudulent COVID relief loan applications, receiving $354,300. The grand jury charged Kelly and Neal Harris with four counts of wire fraud and have been named together on four...
