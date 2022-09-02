ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday at 4: 40 Predictions for Notre Dame’s 2022, from Ohio State to USC, from Michael Mayer to Isaiah Foskey

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 4 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame

Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview

Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame

It wasn't always pretty, but Ohio State opened the season with a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Down 10-7 at halftime, the Buckeyes mustered enough offense while holding the Fighting Irish to just 253 total yards at Ohio Stadium. The morning after Ohio State's monumental win, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reflected...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football Fans React To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight

Fans aren't too pleased with Chris Fowler right now. Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for Saturday night's primetime game between the Buckeyes of Ohio State and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Typically, Fowler and Herbstreit are the best in the business. But tonight, Fowler appears to be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

CFB Daily: Tom Loy, Nick Kosko Discuss Future of Notre Dame

Notre Dame lost its season-opener to Ohio State, 21-10, but the Fighting Irish had an opportunity to pull off the upset and get a win over the Buckeyes, one that wasn't expected by many people across the college football landscape. Following the loss, I jumped on the College Football Daily with 247Sports' Nick Kosko to talk about this game and the future of Notre Dame football under head coach Marcus Freeman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire

There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Live Updates: Ohio State 21 Notre Dame 10; 4th Quarter

It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-0) will take on Ohio State (0-0) in Columbus inside Ohio Stadium. The matchup of two Top 5 teams will surely have everyone on the edge of their seats all night long. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Fans React To Michigan Star Trolling Ohio State

Few sports rivalries run as deep as Michigan and Ohio State. While typically contained to the gridiron, a Wolverines basketball star ignited the fire over the weekend. Following Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson called the triumph "kind of a born on third base win."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Rankings Following Week 1 Games

It's only been one week, but that doesn't mean it's too early for quarterback rankings. In this case, all of the quarterbacks in the Big Ten were ranked by ESPN's QBR, which takes into account all plays and it's adjusted for the strength of the opponent. In order to qualify for the rankings, a QB had to take part in at least 20 "action" plays a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS

