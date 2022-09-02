Read full article on original website
Related
Resources, community plentiful at BYU group’s back to school Pride gathering despite protest
With the sun shining and music blaring, Brigham Young University students, alumni and members of the community came together Saturday for Back to School Pride Night, a gathering of and for LGBTQ+ people by the RaYnbow Collective. “I think a success for today is — we just have one freshman...
KUTV
GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
Not all playgrounds are for kids. Older adults keep fit in new parks
AARP’s outdoor fitness parks — one in each state — are a gift to help an aging community stay physically and mentally strong and avoid Alzheimer’s, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other health risks. AARP teamed with local parks and recreation departments and the nonprofit FitLot to manage the parks, which are located throughout the country and free to all adults.
'The Order' holds rally to try and save public school run by polygamous sect
More than a thousand students held a rally on Friday at a public school that caters to members of the polygamous Kingston group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah issues statement decrying racist incidents on campus
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of the two most recent racially-charged incidents on campus, the University of Utah issued a sweeping condemnation. “As campus has come alive this fall with the start of a new school year, we are mindful of...
KSLTV
University of Utah: Two racially-motivated incidents have taken place on campus
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah says enough is enough. In the first couple weeks of fall classes, university officials say there were two racially-motivated incidents on campus. One happened the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs. In the second week, a student yelled racial slurs while in campus housing.
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
Butlerville Days 2022 continues the tradition of bringing community together
Cottonwood Heights held its yearly city celebration, Butlerville Days, during the last, hot weekend in July. This year's theme was “Harvesting Gratitude” and based on the crowds and smiles it seemed to complete this goal. Held at Butler Junior High School’s field in Cottonwood Heights, a constant flow...
KUTV
Labor Day marks end of '100 Deadliest Days' on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Labor Day marks the end of the summer travel season for most of us, as well as what’s traditionally known as the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on our roads. The campaign in which Utah Highway Patrol and UDOT officials partner together and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah County 20-year-old in medical coma after longboarding accident
Wesley Hadfield is one of those guys you just like to like. His happy go-lucky nature, coupled with talent and teamwork, has garnered the 20 year-old lots of friends over the years. It’s that sparkling young adult that parents Varden and Becky Hadfield hope to have back some day soon,...
utahrealtygroup.com
2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109
Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
KUTV
Unstable building prevented crews from directly attacking roof fire in downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City firefighters took a defensive approach to a downtown fire early Tuesday morning, officials stated. According to the SLC Fire Department, crews responded to an incident at 52 E. 300 South, where the roof of a vacant building had ignited. The incident began sometime before 1 a.m. at a building scheduled for demolition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denver Channel
2 killed, one injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
POLICE: Body found at American Fork Canyon
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found dead after taking a serious fall near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that officers were notified of a man who went missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. […]
ksl.com
Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
ABC 4
Fitness center with women in mind
GTU host Brianne Johnson went to Ascend Fitness Studio in South Jordan and got her groove on with owner Angela Ainsworth. Ascend values the community built in a group fitness environment. Classes are available for people of all levels and Ainsworth says they specialize in high fitness with women in mind. While the studio wants to create an empowering and safe space for women, people of all genders are welcome and encouraged to come. The studio is located 1645 W Towne Center Drive in Suite C-1 and is open Mondays-Saturdays. The studio is closed on Sunday. Currently, The studio has a promo for new members. Unlimited classes for the first month for $40 instead of $80.
draperjournal.com
Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more
“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
KUTV
Fire extinguished after burning approximately 3 acres in Summit County
UPTON, Utah (KUTV) — A fire burned approximately three acres in Summit County on Sunday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Huff Creek Road in Upton. Officials said a barn and two outbuildings were fully engulfed and the fire was spreading to brush. The North Summit Fire District,...
murrayjournal.com
Dead City’s haunting days deceased
Local Halloween venue Dead City announced they were shutting down after failing to meet city building code requirements. The burgeoning spook house attraction felt timing and costs associated with bringing their facility up to meet code were impossible to continue. “We have tried almost 100 different solutions and fixes to...
KUTV
Summit County sheriff presents awards to three people who saved kids from drowning
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez presented three life-saving awards to people who jumped in to save two kids from drowning. The rescue took place on Aug. 22, when the truck that Paxton, 9, and Briana, 2, were in became submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. Another 9 year-old boy in the truck was able to free himself and make it to shore.
Comments / 0