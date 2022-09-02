ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

KUTV

GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
MAGNA, UT
Deseret News

Not all playgrounds are for kids. Older adults keep fit in new parks

AARP’s outdoor fitness parks — one in each state — are a gift to help an aging community stay physically and mentally strong and avoid Alzheimer’s, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other health risks. AARP teamed with local parks and recreation departments and the nonprofit FitLot to manage the parks, which are located throughout the country and free to all adults.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah: Two racially-motivated incidents have taken place on campus

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah says enough is enough. In the first couple weeks of fall classes, university officials say there were two racially-motivated incidents on campus. One happened the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs. In the second week, a student yelled racial slurs while in campus housing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109

MILLCREEK, UT
Denver Channel

2 killed, one injured in separate Utah hiking accidents

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Body found at American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found dead after taking a serious fall near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that officers were notified of a man who went missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Fitness center with women in mind

GTU host Brianne Johnson went to Ascend Fitness Studio in South Jordan and got her groove on with owner Angela Ainsworth. Ascend values the community built in a group fitness environment. Classes are available for people of all levels and Ainsworth says they specialize in high fitness with women in mind. While the studio wants to create an empowering and safe space for women, people of all genders are welcome and encouraged to come. The studio is located 1645 W Towne Center Drive in Suite C-1 and is open Mondays-Saturdays. The studio is closed on Sunday. Currently, The studio has a promo for new members. Unlimited classes for the first month for $40 instead of $80.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
draperjournal.com

Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more

“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
DRAPER, UT
murrayjournal.com

Dead City’s haunting days deceased

Local Halloween venue Dead City announced they were shutting down after failing to meet city building code requirements. The burgeoning spook house attraction felt timing and costs associated with bringing their facility up to meet code were impossible to continue. “We have tried almost 100 different solutions and fixes to...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Summit County sheriff presents awards to three people who saved kids from drowning

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez presented three life-saving awards to people who jumped in to save two kids from drowning. The rescue took place on Aug. 22, when the truck that Paxton, 9, and Briana, 2, were in became submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. Another 9 year-old boy in the truck was able to free himself and make it to shore.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

