When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz – Live results from Los Angeles
By Mark Eisner: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) pulled out a 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) in their WBC title eliminator on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped the 43-year-old...
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
MMAmania.com
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins
Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
Kamaru Usman responds to post-fight jabs from Conor McGregor: “I didn’t kick him when he was down”
Kamaru Usman is responding to the post-fight jabs he received from Conor McGregor following UFC 278. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) via KO at 4:04 of the 5th round at UFC 278. The welterweight crown went to Edwards.
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)
Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
BBC
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua chance to fight for title this year
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight for his belt before the end of this year. Fury, 34, is looking for an opponent after rival Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO, WBA and IBF champion, suggested he will not return to the ring until 2023. Joshua,...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
Mike Tyson Isn’t Owed a Dime From Hulu According to Chael Sonnen; ‘He Sold His Rights Years Ago’
Mike Tyson became the subject of an original television series produced by Hulu. The series was recently on August 265th, but prior to that, the former heavyweight boxing champion was calling out the streaming service for neglecting to pay him a dime for his likeness or life story. The series,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Responds To Wilder About Joshua Deal: ‘On What Planet Would You Not Even Ask What That Offer Is?’
Eddie Hearn says he was genuinely befuddled by Deontay Wilder’s latest comments directed at him. The British promoter revealed a few weeks ago that he had reached out to Wilder’s longtime handler, Shelly Finkel, about a lucrative fight deal that he had for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua. Hearn, however, said he never heard back from Finkel.
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
stillrealtous.com
Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle
On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
Boxing Scene
Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same
Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
Eddie Hearn reveals doubts about Tyson Fury’s Anthony Joshua offer
Promoter Eddie Hearn doubts whether Tyson Fury is serious about his offer to face Anthony Joshua for the WBC heavyweight title, but will aim to make the fight if he is.On Monday evening, Joshua had responded to Fury after the champion posted a video in which he gives the Londoner “a few months’ notice” to prepare for “a battle of Britain”.Joshua suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month, with the Ukrainian since indicating he does not intend to return to the ring until 2023.With a showdown against Usyk appearing off the table, in...
