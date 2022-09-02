ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz – Live results from Los Angeles

By Mark Eisner: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) pulled out a 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) in their WBC title eliminator on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped the 43-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win

Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
MMAmania.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins

Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bjpenndotcom

UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
stillrealtous.com

Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle

On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same

Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Eddie Hearn reveals doubts about Tyson Fury’s Anthony Joshua offer

Promoter Eddie Hearn doubts whether Tyson Fury is serious about his offer to face Anthony Joshua for the WBC heavyweight title, but will aim to make the fight if he is.On Monday evening, Joshua had responded to Fury after the champion posted a video in which he gives the Londoner “a few months’ notice” to prepare for “a battle of Britain”.Joshua suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month, with the Ukrainian since indicating he does not intend to return to the ring until 2023.With a showdown against Usyk appearing off the table, in...
