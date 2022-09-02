Read full article on original website
Best CBD Oil for Pain: 10 Top Picks to Be Pain-Free In 2022
You can relieve pain naturally by using any one of these amazing CBD oils that we're seriously into right now — details here
thefreshtoast.com
Juul Agrees To Pay Large Fine For Targeting Teens, But There’s Still One Major Thing They Haven’t Done
Juul has agreed to pay a large sum of money following allegations of marketing their products to teens. Juul Labs has reached a settlement with 34 states that accused it of targeting teens in its marketing. The company has agreed to pay a $438.5 million fee while vowing to follow new marketing and sales parameters that limit their reach in hopes of protecting underage consumers.
What to Know About the New COVID-19 Booster That Targets the Omicron Variant
A new COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is available at U.S. pharmacies and clinics. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized updated shots from both Moderna and Pfizer that target both the highly-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the original coronavirus strain. The new formula marks the...
thefreshtoast.com
How Many Billions Will Big Pharma Lose If Cannabis Gets Legalized?
This is the first study to ever assess the impact of marijuana on the pharmaceutical industry, regardless of patient or product type. Each time a single person chooses to medicate with marijuana products instead of pharmaceutical drugs, it’s one big step for the legal cannabis industry and dollars lost for Big Pharma.
thefreshtoast.com
Study: Cannabis More Effective Than Prescription Drugs For Pregnancy-Related Nausea
Researchers behind a recent study found that 82% of pregnant women were able to find relief by using marijuana, which was also effective in helping them gain weight. Pregnancy-related nausea is one of the most common experiences among expectant mothers. Around half of expecting mothers experience it. The nausea can strike any time: day or night, and for some, it can last the whole day long. It varies in severity; some people only have mild nausea while for other women, it can be debilitating — so much so, that they can even lose their appetite.
Stirling CBD Data Shows That Over 50% Of CBD Users Are Part Of The Baby Boomer And Gen X Generations
The baby boomer generation's use of CBD and cannabinoid products is surging, according to new data from Stirling CBD. Boomers' use of CBD and cannabinoids increased 212% last year. Now, more than 50% of those using the products are in the baby boomer and Gen X demographic groups. Stirling CBD,...
MedicalXpress
'Completely new' COVID strains possible this winter: EU
Entirely new COVID variants could emerge this winter but existing vaccines should protect people from serious illness and death, the EU's drug agency said on Friday. The comments came as the 27-nation European Union prepares to roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new coronavirus cases later this year.
NIH Director's Blog
Bronchodilators don’t improve smoking-related respiratory symptoms in people without COPD
Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health have found that dual bronchodilators – long-lasting inhalers that relax the airways and make it easier to breathe – do little to help people who do not have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but who do have respiratory symptoms and a history of smoking.
Chinese scientists engineer nanomaterials that can stop COVID
Researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, National Centre for Nanoscience and Technology, Institute of High Energy Physics, and the Kunming Institute of Zoology – all under the Chinese Academy of Sciences – have developed a new nanomaterial that can target Sars-CoV-2 viruses and remove them essentially stopping the virus in its tracks, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Friday.
The Pandemic Is Coming for Your Pocketbook
The U.S. is on the verge of taking a significant step backwards in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the rollout of the new bivalent boosters this winter, the government is due to run out of funds for vaccines and therapeutics. President Joe Biden’s administration has been shuffling money from other pockets to pay for the new shots after Congress failed to pass a pandemic budget request earlier this summer. The government will soon run out of options. This will result in a significant shift in how we fight the pandemic—what is being referred to as “commercialization.” The public has yet to wrap their minds around the implications, and while it seems unlikely that we’ll avoid this fate, there are strategies to lessen the worst potential impacts.
thefreshtoast.com
How To Make Sure Your Vape Is Safe
High-quality vapes with healthy components are not always expensive the same way expensive vapes are not always of the best grades. Vaping is popularly considered as the lesser of all evils for all cannabis users around the world. Nothing can be a hundred percent safe though. Nowadays, the market is...
Germ-tainted money poses health risks to everyone
Every time I hand a clerk a brand-new $20 bill, I get back some of the cruddiest, broke-back, dirty, raggedy, bills in the universe. Apparently, the Treasury Department is no longer prompt about replacing worn-out, filthy, bills with new paper money. Result: there is no end to bacterial contamination on the worn-out paper bills.
MedCity News
CMS proposed rule would streamline Medicaid/CHIP enrollment and renewal process
The Biden-Harris Administration announced a new proposed rule Wednesday that would simplify the process for people to enroll and renew coverage in Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Basic Health Programs. If finalized, the rule would limit renewals to once every 12 months, allow applicants 30 days...
msn.com
The steep decline in US life expectancy raises questions most politicians want to avoid
Gravestones in a cemetery Getty Images/Marc Bruxelle. The powers that be really want to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, even though the United States is still suffering hundreds of deaths a day and thousands of new hospitalizations. Evidently, that's a number of deaths and admissions Congress can live with. Two thirds of the country is vaccinated, and just about a third are boosted. And with the need to aid the defense of Ukraine, COVID is, evidently, so yesterday.
archyworldys.com
Doctors propose changes in the classification of obesity to value health – Jornal da USP
Márcio Corrêa Mancini presents the benefits of controlled obesity, which he considers important for maintaining health. Doctors propose to change the classification of obesity and the objective is to value the impact of weight loss on health, prioritizing well-being to the detriment of aesthetics. The initiative is from the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ABESO) and the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM).
Nitty Gritty of Skincare
So, we’ve finally entered the era of clean beauty—or at least, we think we have. The FDA hosted its first-ever public hearing on the topic of regulating personal care products. We know that one in eight ingredients in an average product are industrial chemicals, and that the European Union has banned over 1,400 ingredients from personal care products—double the number allowed by the FDA. But what does this mean for your favorite skincare products?
