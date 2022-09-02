King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!

