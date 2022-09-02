ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

KOMO News

Seattle teachers reject district's call to work, without contract Wednesday

SEATTLE — The ballot boxes are still open for Seattle teachers to vote on authorizing a strike, that election closing at 9:00 Tuesday morning. Instead of waiting for those ballots to be counted, teachers spent Monday afternoon, assembling signs for a potential picketing, to being Wednesday morning. “We are...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

What's Ahead for Maritime High School

For Mara Mersai, Maritime High School just made sense. Marine biology was something Mersai had wanted to pursue ever since she was little. So back when the now-sophomore was an eighth-grader eyeing high-school enrollment options for the upcoming school year, it felt obvious to pick the one whose tenor aligned most with the future she’d envisioned for herself. That September, Mersai ultimately joined Maritime High School’s inaugural, 36-student freshman class.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch

SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this Labor Day

One person is dead and nine others are unaccounted for after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound. According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton Municipal Airport. The plane crashed in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

WSP pulls school buses out of fleets in annual inspection

SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol inspects school buses in every school district in Washington annually before the school year, and FOX 13 pulled the bus inspection recap reports for the 10 largest school districts in Western Washington. This bus inspection is like a school exam that is strictly pass/fail. It's...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Parents may have to make 'alternate arrangements' as Kent teacher's strike goes into week 2

KENT, Wash. - Classes in the Kent school district were canceled again on Friday heading into the Labor Day Weekend due to the ongoing teacher's strike. On Friday, the Kent Educators Association (KEA) organized a BBQ and picnic for union members as the bargaining team continues talks with the district using a mediator in order to try to come to an agreement on a contract.
Washington Examiner

Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly

(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Society
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District

The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
tripsavvy.com

One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location

The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos

As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
PUYALLUP, WA

