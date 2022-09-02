A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.

