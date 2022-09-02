Read full article on original website
5 Metro Orange Line Stations Reopen After Summer Closure
Five Metro stations along the Orange Line in Northern Virginia reopened Tuesday after a monthslong closure to improve platforms. The New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly stations in Maryland plus Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. are serving riders again. Metro reconstructed platform edges to make them safer and longer-lasting.
Spotty Showers Possible as Flood Threat Subsides in DC Area
The post-Labor Day workweek got off to a wet start, but the afternoon commute will be much drier. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for rain, plus flood watches and warnings in the D.C. area as several inches of rain were set to fall in the region. A flood...
‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident
A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
