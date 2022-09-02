Employee sexual activity policies at Dave Ramsey's company revealed in new documents

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey, an evangelical Christian figure, and company being sued by former employee.

Dave Ramsey's company fired employees based on certain sexual activity, and Ramsey himself once referred to a woman by a derogatory term after she raised allegations that an employee was having an extramarital affair, new court documents reveal.

The revelations come as part of a lawsuit against Ramsey Solutions for terminating a female employee, Caitlin O'Connor, who was pregnant and not married at the time of her dismissal in June 2020.

The new court documents shed light on how Ramsey, a nationally-known evangelical Christian figure, and his company implement workplace policies based on "Judeo-Christian values." The documents, which the company and its attorneys have long fought to keep sealed, included a deposition transcript with Ramsey.

"If an employee is doing something that is contrary to standard Christian beliefs, normative Christian beliefs, then the people that we deal with in the Christian community would feel that we are hypocrites, and it would damage our brand," Ramsey said last year in a deposition.

The company's attorneys declined to comment "on active litigation matters," attorney Leslie Sanders of Jackson Lewis P.C. said in a statement. Ramsey Solutions and O'Connor's attorneys declined to comment.

Ramsey, known as a personal finance guru, is well-known for his nationally syndicated radio show and his books. His Franklin-based company produces educational content on personal finance and business management for Christian and secular audiences alike.

O'Connor's federal lawsuit is one of three that are ongoing or were recently settled by different former employees alleging the company violated antidiscrimination protections.

Ramsey Solutions says it terminated O'Connor for violating the company's "righteous living policy," while O'Connor argues the company discriminated against her for being a pregnant woman.

There are no written policies that explicitly state the company's stance on employee sexual activity.

"There are exceptions to Righteous Living if you are a man," O'Connor's lawyers said in a filing that accompanied transcripts from depositions with Ramsey and other company executives. "In contrast, women who engaged in premarital sex have not been given second chances."

In making their argument, O'Connor's attorneys focus on a separate situation involving Chris Hogan, a former Ramsey Solutions media personality, who eventually left the company in March 2021 after having extramarital affairs and lying to company leadership about the extent of those affairs, all facts Dave Ramsey and other company leaders acknowledge in the newly released deposition transcripts.

Before Chris Hogan left the company, his wife at the time, Melissa, shared information with company leadership about her husband's affairs. However, company leaders didn't fully believe her at the time, Ramsey said in his deposition. Ramsey said in his deposition with O'Connor's lawyers he saw her as "erratic" and "completely out of control."

In an email at the time with other company executives, Ramsey referred to Melissa Hogan as "a world class b****," according to Ramsey's deposition and a copy of the email. When pressed by O'Connor's attorneys in the deposition, Ramsey showed little remorse for his language and said he used the phrase because "it's pretty accurate."

"There seems to be a pattern of Dave Ramsey believing abusive men with power who benefit him," Melissa Hogan said in an online statement Thursday evening responding to the deposition revelations.

"The fact that Dave Ramsey himself and Ramsey Solutions as a company, in spite of evidence and witnesses, covered their eyes and ears... evidences a profound lack of wisdom and discernment," she added.

When Chris Hogan admitted details about one of his affairs to company leadership, he said oral sex occurred, but not sexual intercourse, according to depositions with Ramsey and other company executives. Ramsey and other company executives said in their depositions they don't fire employees for engaging in oral sex outside of marriage, but only sexual intercourse.

The depositions also reveal that, including O'Connor, the company has fired three female employees who were pregnant. Ramsey Solutions maintains all three were fired for having premarital sex. One of those women, not O'Connor, notified the company of her pregnancy the week after she got married, according to a transcript of a deposition with Armando Lopez, senior executive director for human resources at Ramsey Solutions.

Also, the company fired a male employee whose wife was pregnant after company officials calculated the date of conception was before the couple got married, according to transcripts with depositions with multiple company officials and copies of their emails. Another female employee was fired after her boyfriend was reportedly seen walking around her apartment building one morning in boxers.

If an employee is living with a boyfriend or girlfriend, company officials assume the couple is having premarital sex, thus necessitating that employee's termination, Ramsey and another company executive said in depositions.

The company also disciplines employees for viewing pornography, but doesn't fire them, Ramsey and another company executive acknowledged in depositions. The executives acknowledged those instances have almost always involved male employees, not female.

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on Twitter @liamsadams.