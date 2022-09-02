ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFF

Not Guilty verdict reached for Huntsville Magistrate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate started on Tuesday and a not guilty verdict was reached. Daniel Todd Cranor was facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He was accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WAFF

WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, September 5th

Samuel Mallett, age 44 of Sand Rock – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrets and Harassment;. Timothy Waits, age 23 of Cedar Bluff – UPOM 2, UPODP;. Richard Bonanno, age 47 of Summerville – FTA/Bail Jumping;. Mable Pangle,, age 22 of Leesburg – Community Corrections/AWOL, FTA and Alias Writ...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing in the Guntersville area. According to a Sheriff’s Office release, James Tracy Denson was last seen in Guntersville on August 1, 2022. Denson has access to a 2008 blue Chevy truck and a 1999 silver BMW 323i.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

WAFF

Car flips during Morgan County pursuit

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

