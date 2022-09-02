Read full article on original website
‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family
According to court documents, Jenkins allegedly told the victim, "My death will be on you but when I find you then we will die together. I swear it on everyone's lives."
WAFF
Not Guilty verdict reached for Huntsville Magistrate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate started on Tuesday and a not guilty verdict was reached. Daniel Todd Cranor was facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He was accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee...
weisradio.com
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia
JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
WAFF
Trial for Huntsville magistrate scheduled to start Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bench trial for a Huntsville magistrate is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Todd Cranor is facing a menacing charge following an encounter he had in May. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man named Bobby Lee. Lee says he confronted his...
WTVM
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
Fatally fined? Paramedics recommended a hospital, a lawsuit says. He died in an Alabama jail instead.
During his time at the Piedmont city jail, John Wayne Snider wouldn’t eat, a lawsuit alleges. He was experiencing chest pain. His heart was racing. He felt chilled and just lay in his cell, vomiting again and again. Those were symptoms, his loved one said, that should have never been ignored.
WAFF
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
11-Month-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rockmart (Rockmart, GA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving an eleven-month-old. The accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash. The 11-year-old [..]
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Below are the arrests from the weekend and
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
Bryant man killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash in the early morning hours of Labor Day in DeKalb County has claimed the life of a Bryant man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, September 5th
Samuel Mallett, age 44 of Sand Rock – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrets and Harassment;. Timothy Waits, age 23 of Cedar Bluff – UPOM 2, UPODP;. Richard Bonanno, age 47 of Summerville – FTA/Bail Jumping;. Mable Pangle,, age 22 of Leesburg – Community Corrections/AWOL, FTA and Alias Writ...
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing in the Guntersville area. According to a Sheriff’s Office release, James Tracy Denson was last seen in Guntersville on August 1, 2022. Denson has access to a 2008 blue Chevy truck and a 1999 silver BMW 323i.
WAFF
Huntsville Magistrate's trial set to begin on Tuesday
A dangerous intersection in Madison County has been under construction for several months and now it is just weeks away from becoming a roundabout. Two people rescued from flash flood in Guntersville. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two people were rescued during a flash flood in Guntersville Sunday.
WAFF
Car flips during Morgan County pursuit
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
