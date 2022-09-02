Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
abccolumbia.com
September is World Alzheimer’s Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— September is World Alzheimer’s Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. ABC’s Reena Roy Reports on how to spot the warning signs.
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor: Nine Burger King locations in Columbia violated child labor laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia. Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for two individuals responsible for vape store burglary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals responsible for a burglary that took place on Aug. 28 at Blythewood’s Tobacco and Vape store. The individuals took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The video can be...
FOX Carolina
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation into a Columbia area Burger King franchise over child labor law has led to fines and a compliance agreement from the U.S. Department of Labor. Investigators in the Wage and Hour Division of the department reviewed the time records of the Applegreen USA Central...
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
abccolumbia.com
Body discovered at UofSC identified as 20 year-old Stephen J. Black of Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The body discovered a the University of South Carolina on Sept. 2 has been identified as Stephen J. Black. The Greenville, SC native was 20 years-old. According to a press release, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford stated, ” We are working with SLED and the University Of South Carolina Police Department to fully investigate this incident.”
abccolumbia.com
Missing emu returned home by local deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department can now add emu-wrangler to her list of accomplishments. Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol last Wednesday when she had a unique encounter. “We were parked like on Eastover Road, and while we were...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 conducting threat assessment after threat against middle school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five is conducting a multilevel threat assessment after a student was heard making threats against Chapin Middle School at a football game, according to officials. The incident happened at the Chapin High School football game on September 2. Several people heard a student...
Bianca Moorman joins Aiken Standard as public safety, general assignment reporter
Bianca Moorman is a new general assignment reporter with a focus on crime and the courts. She is originally from Roanoke, Virginia. Her hometown, as she describes it, is “in the middle of the mountains.”. Moorman went to school at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for her undergraduate...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
abccolumbia.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Brunch that encourages you to Bloom where you’re planted
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than ever, women are coming together to inspire each other and lift each other up. An upcoming brunch will provide women with an opportunity to BLOOM in a way they may not have allowed themselves to blossom and even water each other. “The Brunch Experience,...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
Aiken County election board sued over 2022 primary election records
The Aiken County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has been sued over records from the June 14 primary election and the June 28 primary runoff election. S.C. Safe Elections and Michael Funderburk sued the S.C. State Election Commission, its executive director Howard Knapp and the election boards of Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Lexington, Spartanburg and York counties on Friday in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas.
