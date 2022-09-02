ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

September is World Alzheimer’s Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— September is World Alzheimer’s Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. ABC’s Reena Roy Reports on how to spot the warning signs.
U.S. Dept. of Labor: Nine Burger King locations in Columbia violated child labor laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia. Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.
Health
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
Body discovered at UofSC identified as 20 year-old Stephen J. Black of Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The body discovered a the University of South Carolina on Sept. 2 has been identified as Stephen J. Black. The Greenville, SC native was 20 years-old. According to a press release, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford stated, ” We are working with SLED and the University Of South Carolina Police Department to fully investigate this incident.”
Missing emu returned home by local deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department can now add emu-wrangler to her list of accomplishments. Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol last Wednesday when she had a unique encounter. “We were parked like on Eastover Road, and while we were...
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
Aiken County election board sued over 2022 primary election records

The Aiken County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has been sued over records from the June 14 primary election and the June 28 primary runoff election. S.C. Safe Elections and Michael Funderburk sued the S.C. State Election Commission, its executive director Howard Knapp and the election boards of Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Lexington, Spartanburg and York counties on Friday in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas.
