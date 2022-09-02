ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

All city offices and operations to be closed on Labor Day

By Joyce Chu, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
PETERSBURG— Petersburg City government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day, and buses will also not run. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 for normal hours of operation.

CVWMA collections next week will be delayed by one day. There will be no trash pick up on Monday, Sept. 5, and will be moved to the following day. Red Week recycling collections also will move to the following day. Collections normally scheduled for Friday will be on Saturday. View CVWMA’s full 2022 holiday collection calendar at www.cvwma.com/programs/2022-holiday-collection-calendar/.

