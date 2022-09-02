This Illustrator Has Been Drawing Female Disney Characters With Fuller Body Types And It's Refreshing To See

Related
"Sick Of My Eyeshadow Being Covered By My Glasses": This Woman Is Going Mega-Viral For Tailoring Her Eyeshadow To Her Frames, And It's Genius
After years of taking off her glasses to pose for pictures, 22-year-old Roni finally had enough. Now, she's going viral for designing eyeshadow looks in the shape of her glasses, and it's every bifocal-baddie's dream!
We Used AI To Show What "Percy Jackson" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On The Books, And I'm Enraged About The Movie All Over Again
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.
19 "Brain-Breaking" Images That'll Leave You Stumped, Baffled, And Straight-Up Flabbergasted
My eyes are struggling right now.
People Are Sharing Movies They Loved But Could Never Watch Again, And I'm Having Flashbacks Just Thinking About Some Of These Plots
"The person I was dating at the time brought this over for a date night because we figured it would be a good lead-up to some sexy time. We spent the rest of the night laying in bed, holding each other."
People Are Confessing The Creepiest, Most Unsettling Experiences They've Had In Broad Daylight, And I'm Now Convinced Of The Multiverse
"She grabbed my arm and said, 'You saw it too right?' I just nodded at her. She ran into the kitchen and literally dragged my brother out of that place."
19 Movie And TV Lines That People Still Think About Because Of How Much It Affected Them Emotionally
"Pretty sure hearing that line caused fireworks to go off in my head. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I had a total epiphany."
Jason Momoa Just Shaved Off His Iconic Long Hair For A Good Cause, And He Looks So Different
"Ooh, man! I've never even felt the wind right there," he exclaimed as he rubbed the side of his head.
10 Questions With Tanvi Berwah, Author Of "Monsters Born And Made"
This week, we had the pleasure of asking Tanvi Berwah a few questions about her forthcoming YA fantasy novel, Monsters Born and Made.
"ICarly" Actor Jennette McCurdy Read A Disturbing Email From Her Mother On "Red Table Talk," And It's Heartbreaking: "You Are An Ugly Monster"
"'I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do,'" McCurdy read out loud from the email. "'We want nothing to do with you.'"
These Are Top 10 Community Users And Their Quizzes From August That You Should Check Out ASAP
Take a bow, you quizmakers 👏.
If You're Millennial, Then You're Either Oblivious Or Very Aware Of These 25 Things That We All Tend To Do
Okay, so we all really do have to — as a generation — stop texting purely in emojis. 🙃
Whoopi Goldberg Is Tired Of Racist Fans Trying To Gatekeep Fantasy Franchises For White Audiences Only
A tale as old as time: Racist fans don't want Black people in fantasy realms, and Whoopi Goldberg is sick of it!
Online Dating Sucks, So We Need To See The Best Dating App Bios Out There
The bio is the window into the soul, and if you have a good one, we want to hear it.
There Was A CGI Error In "House Of The Dragon" Episode 3, And A Lot Of People Noticed
Throwback to the infamous coffee cup incident.
"Barbarian" Is A New Horror Film About An Airbnb Booking Gone Wrong, Like, REALLY Wrong, And It's Pretty Great
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
People In Emotionally-Taxing Jobs Are Describing Their Best, Most Impactful Day — And I Think I Just Experienced Every Human Emotion Possible
"That day gave me hope and helped me not give up my career."
20 Underrated Fantasy Movies For Fans Of "House Of The Dragon" And "Rings Of Power"
These overlooked flicks are sure to fan the flames of modern fantasy fandom...
If You Were A "Surprise" Baby, Tell Me Weird Things That Happen When You Have Much Older Siblings
Let's hear about the sibling whom people always mistake for your parent.
134 Movie Trivia Questions That Only Film Nerds Will Be Able To Answer (Don't Worry, We Give The Answers)
Guess them all correctly to prove you are a *Real Genius*.
