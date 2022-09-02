ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: These States Are Mailing Checks out in August

High inflation and budget surpluses have meant many states are giving money back to residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Georgia residents should have gotten theirs earlier this month, while Colorado started mailing 3.7 million taxpayers rebates of up to $1,500 last week. Physical checks to Indiana residents are finally expected this week, after a paper supply shortage meant a delay from July.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cash Cow’ Yoga Chain Skirted Taxes as Leaders Lived Lavishly, Feds Say

Three leaders of Yoga to the People, a national yoga business, were arrested Wednesday in Washington state after being charged with tax fraud. Before its collapse, the franchise had branded itself as charitable, with donation-funded or free classes so that more people could access the practice. All the while, Gregory Gumucio, Michael Anderson, and Haven Solimon did not file individual or business tax returns between 2013 and 2020, nor did they pay income taxes, the feds say. “As alleged, the defendants operated lucrative nationwide yoga business, which brought in over $20 million and netted them each substantial sums, permitting them...
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
GOBankingRates

How To Prepare for a Rent Hike

Many renters across the United States are struggling with significant hikes in rent prices. While an annual increase is usually expected at a reasonable rate, all bets are off in the current housing...
hackernoon.com

Re-Housing 11 Million Americans Using DAO

Housing is taking a large chunk of the Average American’s monthly bill as soaring house prices continue to outgrow income. According to the U.S Bureau of Labour Statistics, it costs the average American household a little over $5,000 a month to keep the home running. But do you know that rent alone accounts for 34.4% of the total monthly spending?
travelawaits.com

5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
