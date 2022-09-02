ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana vs. Illinois prediction today: College Football Week 1 picks and odds

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season continues on Friday night, and while it isn’t the most marquee game on the slate, the Indiana-Illinois battle poses intriguing value from a betting perspective.

Reggie Love runs for a touchdown against Wyoming.
Indiana vs. Illinois prediction: Illinois (+3) over INDIANA (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

I am not sure the right team is favored in this game. But I am quite sure that Memorial Stadium won’t provide much of a boost for the Hoosiers, who went winless in the Big Ten last season and averaged less than 11 points in league games.

