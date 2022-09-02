Indiana vs. Illinois prediction today: College Football Week 1 picks and odds

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season continues on Friday night, and while it isn’t the most marquee game on the slate, the Indiana-Illinois battle poses intriguing value from a betting perspective.

Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reggie Love runs for a touchdown against Wyoming. Getty Images

I am not sure the right team is favored in this game. But I am quite sure that Memorial Stadium won’t provide much of a boost for the Hoosiers, who went winless in the Big Ten last season and averaged less than 11 points in league games.