Martin County, FL

False accusation charges in 2012 for Martin County woman expunged

By TCPalm staff
 4 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY — A 2012 arrest of Jennifer Sacket by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor charge of falsely accusing her ex-husband of kidnapping their 16-year-old daughter, has been expunged from the Martin County court system.

Report : Hobe Sound woman charged after falsely accusing ex-husband of kidnapping daughter

Sacket, then of Hobe Sound, was not adjudicated guilty of charges stemming from the arrest, and all court paperwork on the case has been expunged, according to a court expungement order dated April 8, 2014.

