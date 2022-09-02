Ja Morant responds to report about rumored signature shoe deal

For years, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had one of the most popular Nike signature shoes on the market. Next year, his deal with the apparel giant will expire, and the two sides are expected to split.

That leaves one important question: Who gets a signature shoe next?

There are plenty of reasons to believe that player could be Ja Morant.

He’s a flashy, athletic guard who piles up highlights and is already part of the Nike Basketball family. Morant even starred in a commercial for the apparel giant last season. So his name should be near the top of the list, if it isn’t already decided.

Recently, several members of Morant’s personal team posted on social media from the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon. Less than a week later, a report surfaced from Sole Retriever, a sneaker news website with more than 200,000 followers, that Morant will get his own signature shoe with Nike.

The report notes that Morant’s rumored signature sneaker will be called the “Nike Ja.” The same day, Sole Retriever also reported that Jayson Tatum will get a signature shoe with Jordan Brand.

After seeing the rumor on social media, Morant responded to a post by another sneaker website, Nice Kicks, asking, “Y’all know something I don’t?”

Morant later deleted his Twitter response.

Morant was also featured in a Nike commercial during his rookie season for the Nike Adapt 2.0 basketball sneaker, which does not have laces. He often wears Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant signature shoes during Grizzlies games.

Nike has not announced any sort of signature shoe deal regarding Morant, but his fans across the world certainly hope the rumor is true.