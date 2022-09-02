Read full article on original website
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
Oregon coast summer camp aims to connect and empower young refugees
Camp Silah at Rockaway Beach drew 130 refugees from Islamic countries. Organizers hope to expand the camp next year.
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast
One time, Ronny Calhoun found three gold teeth from the late 1700s. Another time, a Chinese coin dated in the late 1600s. His wife, Tiffany, once found a Civil War suspender clip and musket ball from the 1700s. How?. By dirt fishing. “’Dirt fishing’ is a term for metal detecting,”...
Kayaker dies off Oregon Coast near Seaside
SEASIDE, Ore. — A man died while kayaking in the ocean off the beach in Seaside Monday morning. Authorities said a man in his 50s was kayaking with a group of people when he went into the water and became separated from the kayak. He was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and no life jacket.
Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community
A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.
Oregon camp aims to create a safe and welcoming place for young refugees
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — Empowering youth of all backgrounds is the goal at Camp Silah. The word "silah" in Arabic means connection, which is the theme of the camp. Last month, the camp at Rockaway Beach welcomed 130 young refugees, ages 9 through 18, from Islamic countries including Afghanistan and Iraq.
Tillamook County Creamery Association CEO Op/Ed: ‘Preserve’ your culture at your own peril
EDITOR’S NOTE: This op/ed by TCCA CEO Patrick Criteser appeared on Fortune.com, and was shared on social media. We reached out to request sharing it with our readers because the messages about TCCA’s way of doing business, made us proud to call Tillamook County our home, where the best dairy products come from … and much more! Thank you TCCA and Patrick Criteser for all you do for our community.
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
Portland man gravely injured during cross-country run for a cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — Back in mid-March, Grady Lambert picked Cannon Beach, Ore. as the place to start his more than 4,000-mile run to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. "He just had such a big heart and compassion for those who struggled," his father Mark Lambert said. Mark and Julie...
In-N-Out Burger denied application for proposed Beaverton restaurant
BEAVERTON, Ore. — In-N-Out Burger's plan to open a Beaverton restaurant hit a roadblock this week. The Oregonian/OregonLive was first to report that the California burger chain's application for a restaurant at 10565 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy was denied Monday by Washington County's land use hearings officer Tim Turner.
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
WSP: I-5 traffic ‘spoiled’ after Ridgefield milk tanker crash
A milk truck reportedly crashed while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near 179th Street, Washington State Patrol announced just before 1:20 p.m. Friday.
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
Man falls to his death after diving from 50ft cliff into Washington river and hitting his head
A MAN has been killed after diving from a 50-ft high cliff into a Washington River and reportedly hitting his head. Police recovered the remains of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg after a day-long search of the Toutle River, Troy Brightbill of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Hogg, of Battle...
5 face felonies in connection with undercover child predator sting
An undercover sting operation captured five alleged child predators Thursday.
'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect wanted in Seaside
SEASIDE, Ore. — Seaside police are searching for a 24-year-old man suspected of shooting a person Sunday afternoon. Police said Jeremy Lee Morinville shot a man at the victim's home around 2:45 p.m. and fled the scene. Morinville, from Warrenton, was recently released from prison and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
