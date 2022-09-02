ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Why College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams is bad news for Alabama, Ohio State bettors

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTSAR_0hg2nTVD00

It was only a matter of when, not if the College Football Playoff would be expanded. Well, that time is finally here.

The CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted Friday in favor of a 12-team playoff, according to multiple reports. The new model is expected to start with the 2026 season, though some details need to be ironed out to see if it could begin sooner.

If you’re a bettor, this simultaneously expands your options when it comes to voting on CFP futures while also eliminating a couple other options…like, say, Alabama or Ohio State. The market will instead shift from the top-four teams to the teams likely to fall in that six to 16 range.

If you’re wondering how an expanded playoff field hurts the betting market for teams almost guaranteed to make the playoff, let me explain.

Alabama and Ohio State are perennial national title contenders, but a four-team field always left open the possibility they could miss the playoff with a single loss (Ohio State missed the playoffs last season at 11-2). So while the odds of these schools to make the CFP aren’t particularly valuable in the current format — both are -250 this year — there’s at least a little something there for people who want to bet large amounts.

That value will be essentially eliminated with a 12-team field. Those -250 odds will be more like -500 or longer.

According to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, the approved format will send the six highest-ranked conference champions to the playoff along with six at-large picks. That makes conference odds and national title odds the more appealing markets for Alabama and Ohio State bettors. Unless, of course, you think they’re going to miss a 12-team playoff field. But good luck with that.

Ohio State hasn’t finished a season ranked lower than No. 6 since 2013. Alabama has finished every since Nick Saban’s second year in 2008 as a top-10 team.

Instead, CFP bettors will want to focus on teams like Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, USC — schools that might occasionally compete for conference titles but will also be fringe at-large bids some years. Those type of schools are where the current value on the top four will shift.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’

What better way to open your campaign than a near-flawless 55-0 win in your first game of the season? Well, that’s exactly what Alabama did on Saturday as they coasted to victory against a hapless Utah State side on Saturday. Despite the huge win, however, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban still found himself in […] The post ‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts New AP Poll Top 10

Just a few days out from the AP's updated top-25 college football rankings, 247Sports' Brad Crawford shared his prediction on how the new top-10 will stack up. Georgia picked up right where it left off with a massive blowout of No. 11 Oregon, while Alabama did Alabama things just like every other Saturday of the Nick Saban era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Football#Bettors#American Football#The Cfp Board Of Managers#Cfp
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame

Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy