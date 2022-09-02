Read full article on original website
Akron NAACP gives update on effort to improve police-community relations
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Akron NAACP are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations in Akron. <. The amendment, among other recommendations, would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. The Akron NAACP, Freedom...
North Royalton to reserve jail beds for Berea, Brecksville, Broadview Heights and Parma Heights prisoners
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has extended an agreement that reserves one bed in the North Royalton jail for Berea prisoners. The agreement -- which originally ran from January through March as a test, then was renewed for another three months through June -- will now last through the end of 2022.
North Olmsted Schools short on substitute teachers, bus drivers
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The Ohio Education Association recently reported that compared to 2019, Buckeye State school districts are starting this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education. Looking at the North Olmsted City Schools, the two most glaring positions of need are substitutes -- teachers and bus...
Bat problem on College of Wooster campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
Student shot near James Ford Rhodes High School, officials say
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting near James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday, police and EMS officials confirmed.
Parma elementary school promotes reading and rewards students with new book vending machine
PARMA, Ohio — A Parma area elementary school is working to re-engage students and make reading fun through a new book vending machine initiative that rewards children for excellent behavior in and out of the classroom. School officials say after a few short weeks in operation, it's already making...
Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carla Washington said CMC Monuments still hasn’t given her the headstone for her grandmother’s gravesite despite paying more than $1,400. Her grandmother, who died in 2016, still has an unmarked grave because of this. “This means a lot for me to do this for...
Voices of Unity: How a Middleburg Heights company is redefining what it means to care
Greg Airel is redefining what it means to care. In fact, a FOX 8 crew was with him moments after he gifted a homeless woman a box of food.
Would a single municipal income tax rate for all of Cuyahoga County be a step to regionalism? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart is proposing overhauling income taxes in favor of a flat income tax split with cities. We’re talking about how the idea could attract greater investment and federal dollars, in a subtle first step to the county thinking of itself as one, on Today in Ohio.
Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
Driver cited for driving around railroad crossing; Hit by train
A driver was cited after police say he drove his SUV around a railroad crossing and was hit by a train in Willoughby.
Teen shot in head near Cleveland high school
The Cleveland Crime Scene Unit is responding to a scene one block away from James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday morning.
Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
