ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron NAACP gives update on effort to improve police-community relations

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Akron NAACP are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations in Akron. <. The amendment, among other recommendations, would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. The Akron NAACP, Freedom...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
WOOSTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Parma, OH
Cleveland, OH
Education
Cleveland, OH
Cars
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Forge#Vehicles#The Parma School District#Ukrainian#Valley Forge Principal
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!

Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy