Austin, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study

SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
TEXAS STATE
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to antique shop in Texas

If you love old-fashioned things with historical significance (or just furniture made from actual wood) then you may want to check out these six-highly rated Texas towns with plenty of antique shops to explore. Austin. I know... how did that state’s capital make the list for best antique spot? In...
TEXAS STATE
atasteofkoko.com

17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin

If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin. The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m. Officials say to expect delays in the area as lanes near southbound...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fatal crash on southbound I-35 causing major delays Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash on southbound Interstate 35 is causing major traffic delays Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported just before 8:30 a.m. that medics and Austin Fire Department crews were responding to a reported collision involving a large truck with a smaller vehicle underneath it near 100 North Interstate 35 southbound, close to Cesar Chavez Street. At least one patient was pinned inside.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases

Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austonia

Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly

Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night.Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters.Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire.The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

World-Class Data Center Campus Slated to Come to Hutto

Hutto (Williamson County) – Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters and its partner, San Francisco-based Prologis Inc., have purchased over 220 acres from the City of Hutto, where they plan to build a world-class campus of data centers. The land is part of the Hutto Megasite, a massive tract for strategic development...
HUTTO, TX
Austonia

The towers giving Rainey Street an ongoing makeover

The Rainey you know now will have some striking differences in the coming years. What was once a neighborhood occupied by homeowners has transformed since rezoning about 17 years ago paved the way for commercial development. Now, it’s an entertainment district facing a transformation as new buildings bring the closure of favorites like Container Bar, Bungalow and Reina. “This city is changing, and though we must embrace the change, it doesn’t mean we can’t live it up like the good ole times until it’s here,” Reina said when announcing its last day was coming. These are a handful of developments...
AUSTIN, TX

