Tracking a higher chance of passing rain on Wednesday
Wednesday brings the last chance of rain for the next week or more as we're tracking dry sunshine settling in through the weekend with cooler, more comfortable mornings. -- David Yeomans
news4sanantonio.com
Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study
SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to antique shop in Texas
If you love old-fashioned things with historical significance (or just furniture made from actual wood) then you may want to check out these six-highly rated Texas towns with plenty of antique shops to explore. Austin. I know... how did that state’s capital make the list for best antique spot? In...
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
Grand plans, deep-pocketed backers revealed for what will be tallest building in Austin — and all of Texas
The skyscraper being constructed at 98 Red River St. in downtown Austin, which is set to be the tallest building in both the city and state when complete, finally has a name: Waterline.
A World Record for That? 3 Texas Feats You Must See to Believe
Austin, Texas isn't just the state capital - it's also where some very unique world records have been documented. Sometimes, you have to be the first to create a category before a record can be set. Let's start with one of the most recent Guinness World Record holders. Most Lanyards...
atasteofkoko.com
17 Best Restaurants At The Domain Austin
If you’re looking for a delicious meal in the North Austin, TX area, look no further than the Domain! This popular dining destination is home to a variety of restaurants that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Italian cuisine, a great happy...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
atasteofkoko.com
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas
Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
Blue-collar workers say it's getting harder to live in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — This Labor Day, Chivas Watson, a warehouse worker, will be working a 12-hour shift and yet barely making ends meet. "Getting $11.21 an hour, they expect you to work 60 hours a week,” said Watson. The City of Austin says a living wage is $20...
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
State agency approves funding for I-35 expansion project in North Austin
The I-35 Capital Express North project is expected to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Transportation Commission approved funding Aug. 30 for the $606 million I-35 Capital Express North project in North Austin that will add one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction between SH 45 North and Hwy. 290 East.
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin. The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m. Officials say to expect delays in the area as lanes near southbound...
nypressnews.com
As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts
If you’ve been squeezed out of the tight housing market over the past couple of years waiting for the opportunity to buy, you might finally get your chance – and some places are already looking more attractive for buyers. The housing market is beginning to cool and cities...
Fatal crash on southbound I-35 causing major delays Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash on southbound Interstate 35 is causing major traffic delays Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported just before 8:30 a.m. that medics and Austin Fire Department crews were responding to a reported collision involving a large truck with a smaller vehicle underneath it near 100 North Interstate 35 southbound, close to Cesar Chavez Street. At least one patient was pinned inside.
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases
Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly
Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night.Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters.Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire.The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
virtualbx.com
World-Class Data Center Campus Slated to Come to Hutto
Hutto (Williamson County) – Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters and its partner, San Francisco-based Prologis Inc., have purchased over 220 acres from the City of Hutto, where they plan to build a world-class campus of data centers. The land is part of the Hutto Megasite, a massive tract for strategic development...
The towers giving Rainey Street an ongoing makeover
The Rainey you know now will have some striking differences in the coming years. What was once a neighborhood occupied by homeowners has transformed since rezoning about 17 years ago paved the way for commercial development. Now, it’s an entertainment district facing a transformation as new buildings bring the closure of favorites like Container Bar, Bungalow and Reina. “This city is changing, and though we must embrace the change, it doesn’t mean we can’t live it up like the good ole times until it’s here,” Reina said when announcing its last day was coming. These are a handful of developments...
