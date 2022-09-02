ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Budget panel to approve $175M in local projects

The $175M will go to 238 local projects around the state. The Florida Legislative Budget Commission (LBC) is poised to sign off on $175 million in local spending projects as part of a fund set up in the budget allowing the 14-member panel to finance special projects after Gov. Ron DeSantis made his vetoes.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Ave Maria, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Ashley Moody holds massive fundraising lead in re-election bid

Aramis Ayala's fundraising was an issue even during the Primary. As the General Election season kicks-off in the Florida Attorney General race, incumbent Ashley Moody enjoys a massive cash advantage. Through Aug. 26 totals filed with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections, Moody had more than $5.16 million...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis ‘Results’ ad spotlights gratitude for Governor

A new positive ad from the Ron DeSantis re-election campaign finds a lot of ways to say thank you … to the Governor. “When they attacked you, you didn’t cave,” the script contends. “You stood strong for the people of Florida.”. The minute-long “Results,” rolled out...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.6.22

Florida politics and Sunburn — perfect together. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he will be based in Tallahassee to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Rick Scott
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.6.2022 — Crist Running Mate Deletes Fidel Castro Tweet— Republicans Cleansing Website of Pro-Life Positions— More...

The Case of the Deleted Sympathizing Tweet About Fidel Castro. Some will say that Charlie Crist’s pick for Lt. Governor was ill-advised, while some will say it was a really dumb political move to tap a Progressive who tweeted a sympathetic pro-Castro tweet several years ago, and posed for a picture with a child molester.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

DeSantis Removed Tampa’s Top Prosecutor For ‘Defiance’ On Abortion Law, But Not Broward Sheriff Tony For Outspoken Opposition To Anti-Riot Law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Federal Trade Commission#State
floridapolitics.com

New dashboard of school information, data helps decision on college to attend

For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king. For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king, but it can often be a challenge to gather and compare. Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) launched a new dashboard this week to increase transparency across...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
FTC
southfloridareporter.com

Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
MIAMI, FL
niceville.com

Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison

FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy