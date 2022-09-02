Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Florida ACLU announces Tiffani Lennon as new Executive Director
Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has announced that Tiffani Lennon will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience in non-profit and executive management to the ACLU of Florida. Lennon joins the...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies
‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis names nine to 1st DCA nominating panel, including three Federalist Society members
The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th and 12th Judicial Circuits feed into the North Florida appellate court. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed nine individuals to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 1st District Court of Appeal, including four reappointments. On Friday, DeSantis named Nathan Adams IV, Hayden Dempsey, Erik “Rick”...
floridapolitics.com
Budget panel to approve $175M in local projects
The $175M will go to 238 local projects around the state. The Florida Legislative Budget Commission (LBC) is poised to sign off on $175 million in local spending projects as part of a fund set up in the budget allowing the 14-member panel to finance special projects after Gov. Ron DeSantis made his vetoes.
floridapolitics.com
Ashley Moody holds massive fundraising lead in re-election bid
Aramis Ayala's fundraising was an issue even during the Primary. As the General Election season kicks-off in the Florida Attorney General race, incumbent Ashley Moody enjoys a massive cash advantage. Through Aug. 26 totals filed with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections, Moody had more than $5.16 million...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis ‘Results’ ad spotlights gratitude for Governor
A new positive ad from the Ron DeSantis re-election campaign finds a lot of ways to say thank you … to the Governor. “When they attacked you, you didn’t cave,” the script contends. “You stood strong for the people of Florida.”. The minute-long “Results,” rolled out...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.6.22
Florida politics and Sunburn — perfect together. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he will be based in Tallahassee to...
villages-news.com
First black leader of Florida LWV will speak at event in The Villages
The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Cecile M. Scoon, the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan LWV. The LWV meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center. No Villages ID is required. All are welcome. The...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —9.6.2022 — Crist Running Mate Deletes Fidel Castro Tweet— Republicans Cleansing Website of Pro-Life Positions— More...
The Case of the Deleted Sympathizing Tweet About Fidel Castro. Some will say that Charlie Crist’s pick for Lt. Governor was ill-advised, while some will say it was a really dumb political move to tap a Progressive who tweeted a sympathetic pro-Castro tweet several years ago, and posed for a picture with a child molester.
Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Florida’s Latest Unique License Plate – Show Your Support for the State’s K9 Units
On September 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis publicized the launch of the state's latest personalized license plate template - a design featuring Florida's Police K9 units that will be sold in support of the K9s United organization.
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
southfloridareporter.com
DeSantis Removed Tampa’s Top Prosecutor For ‘Defiance’ On Abortion Law, But Not Broward Sheriff Tony For Outspoken Opposition To Anti-Riot Law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
Court told Reedy Creek residents that they have no legal right to prohibit DeSantis from dissolving government entities
The residents of Reedy Creek were told by the court that they have no legal right to prohibit Governor DeSantis' administration from dissolving governmental entities that Florida created.
floridapolitics.com
New dashboard of school information, data helps decision on college to attend
For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king. For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king, but it can often be a challenge to gather and compare. Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) launched a new dashboard this week to increase transparency across...
Florida May Look For Alternative Homeowner Insurance Ratings
Response to Demotech downgrades calls for looking for "more predictable" insurance ratings
wuwf.org
Employees at Florida's first unionized Starbucks go on strike for back wages, better working conditi
Employees of Tallahassee's oldest Starbucks were spending Labor Day on the picket line. The workers are objecting to the company's delay in giving them a promised pay hike as well as other workplace issues. The store is on North Monroe Street near the John Knox Road intersection. It's a place barista Addie Curtis said is quite historic.
southfloridareporter.com
Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria
St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
niceville.com
Florida pool contractor that left pools uncompleted headed to prison
FLORIDA — A Florida pool contractor that reportedly defrauded homeowners in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Moody said her Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 30-year prison sentence...
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths for third month in a row
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June...
