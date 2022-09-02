Read full article on original website
Police investigating death of man found in ditch along north Beaumont street
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Monday night homicide in the city's north end. Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night about a man in a ditch in the 2100 block of Tyler Street about a block southwest of the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and Magnolia St. according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.
'We should never outlive our children' : Vidor Police sharing heartfelt warning after ATV accident claims life of 12-year-old girl
VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor community is mourning, and police are sending a heartfelt warning after an ATV accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll was at home Sunday night watching football when he received a call about an ATV accident. "You never...
Orange County Sheriff's sergeant spearheading community-wide effort to revamp Bridge City memorial site
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A memorial site in Bridge City, that honors those who lost their lives for our freedoms, is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to an Orange County Sheriff's sergeant. The memorial site is next to a busy street in Bridge City. In it are statues that...
16-year-old found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County, deputies say
LIBERTY COUNTY – Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot to death on the side of a road in Liberty County Sunday morning. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 around 8:29 a.m.
16-year-old's body found more than 50 miles from where she was last seen at work
The victim's west Harris County workplace confirmed with Eyewitness News on Monday that the girl found dead in Liberty County indeed worked for them.
12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor
VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday
A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
UPDATE: Teenager found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County
UPDATE: Liberty County sheriff detectives say someone shot and killed a 16-year-old girl and left her body on the side of the road. She was found Sunday around 8:30 a.m. on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. The...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Fighting crime doesn't take a holiday, so on this Labor Day, we continue our partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in helping law enforcement track down fugitives. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
Beaumont police investigating crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. First responders allowed one lane of traffic through, but traffic was backed up. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. We are checking on injuries. Stay...
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Isaac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Person who made online threat to Silsbee middle school identified, 'no direct threat has been found to exist'
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials and police believe there is "no direct threat" to an area middle school after investigating a threat that was made online. District officials were made aware of a Twitter post concerning Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School, according to a Silsbee ISD...
'Before a child gets hurt' : Beaumont man says his requests to upgrade 'rusted out' Charlton Pollard Park are being ignored
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents in the city’s South End are calling for action, hoping that their children will have a safe place to play and community will have a sound area to gather. The Charlton Pollard Park was built in 2003, and some community members believe it...
ATV Accident Claims Life
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was advised of an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of S. Lakeside and Springdale. The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with 3 passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed causing it to leave the roadway.
9/5: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following reports:. Angel Rivera-Andara, 45, 2709 Cypress St. — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 29, 525 E. Oak Lane — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal carrying of weapons, possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.
Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont sold to Florida company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas' only Harley-Davidson dealership has been sold to a Florida company. The Ed Morse Automotive Group has purchased Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont along with it's sister dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, the company announced in a Tuesday news release. “We are excited to add...
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
