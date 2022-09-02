Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Sunrise tribute and mass held for 17-year-old senior who died in boat crash near Boca Chita Island
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Praying through pain, friends and classmates came together in grief and sadness as the sun rose days after a student was killed during a boating collision. It was an emotional and difficult time for all of those who knew and loved 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. The...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man ‘obsessed’ with school shooters arrested after dead animals left at Parkland memorial
A 29-year-old man “obsessed” with school shooters has been accused of leaving dead animals at the Parkland memorial for the 17 people killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning. Robert Zildjian Mondragon of Margate was arrested Aug....
WPBF News 25
One dead, 4 injured after shooting at Martin County park where hundreds gathered
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — One person is dead and four people are injured after a shooting during an outdoor gathering with about 300 people in Martin County. It happened at Booker Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. "That community has gatherings frequently, especially around holidays. It’s not unusual," Martin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
West Palm Beach Shooting Suspect Arrested For 6th Time, 3rd In Past Year
Montrez Grinnon was found hiding underneath a vehicle at a Deerfield Beach apartment complex after it's believed he fled the shooting of a man on Clematis Street.
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
WSVN-TV
South Florida teacher drowns after saving son from rip current in El Salvador
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother and her son were overseas when he got caught in a rip current. She bravely saved him but it cost her — her life. Cutler Bay Middle School teacher Michelle Vargas passed away while trying to save her 10-year-old son, Micheal, at a beach in El Salvador on Sunday.
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
NBC Miami
Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach
One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
WPBF News 25
21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road
JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade teacher dies in El Salvador while saving her son
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A South Florida teacher died a hero over the weekend while saving her son from drowning in El Salvador. Michelle Vargas was a special needs teacher for the past 18 years, and for the past nine years, she worked at Cutler Bay Middle School as a special needs teacher.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
Florida high school senior dies after boat hits channel marker
A Florida high school senior was killed after a boating crash on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
NBC Miami
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
Comments / 3