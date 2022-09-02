Read full article on original website
Semi-truck tires separate from big rig, tear through Georgia woman’s home: ‘Sounded like a bomb’
A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange, Georgia, says she's lucky to be alive after a set of tires broke loose from an 18-wheeler and plowed straight through her home while she was asleep.
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
WTVM
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Soon as I get undressed and laid down, all I hear was pow, it sounded like a 40, and all I heard was pow, pow, pow,” says Deon Jackson. Deon Jackson says hearing gunshots near where he lives isn’t uncommon. “Only time you...
Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on tracks in Coweta County
PALMETTO, Ga. — No one was hurt on Friday after a train crashed into a semi-truck that was stuck on the tracks in a Coweta County portion of Palmetto. CSX officials say one of their trains crashed into the unoccupied truck at Johnston Circle at 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police: Man killed in shooting at College Park gas station over 'act of jealousy'
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station Monday morning in College Park, according to police. The motive -- police said -- appears to stem from "an act of jealousy." In a news release, College Park Police said they were called to...
Opelika Police recover 19 stolen guns, searching for pawn shop thieves
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika searching for burglary suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from Colorvision Furniture and Pawn along Pepperell Parkway early Monday morning. Police got into a car chase and than a foot chase with the suspects. Officers recovered the vehicle and 19 stolen guns. Right now, they are working on […]
Clayton County police seek help investigating 7-year-old’s hit-and-run death
Clayton County police are pleading with the public for help gathering details about a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old.
LaGrange Police: Missing woman located
UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
‘We need to be more cautious:’ Police seeking help in finding suspect who hit and killed 7-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police found a 7-year-old girl lying in the middle of the road dead overnight but still do not know who hit her. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was in Clayton County on Sunday where she learned police are working hard to learn more about what happened.
7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old. Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia. When officers got to...
CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court
Editors note: The Columbus Police Department corrected the spelling of the victim’s name from Janleyon Langley to Jaelon Langley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan […]
7-year-old hit, killed on busy Clayton County highway raises concerns among parents in the area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
CPD: Victim attacked by 4 women in incident near Hollywood Connection and Cicis Pizza
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is releasing more details about an incident that lead to everyone being asked to leave the AMC Classic Ritz 13 movie theatre connected to the Hollywood Connection on Saturday night. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with multiple police units responding to the scene in […]
WTVM
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
WTVM
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
WTVM
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked 30-year-old Jamil...
WTVM
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
