Lagrange, GA

Lagrange, GA
Hamilton, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police recover 19 stolen guns, searching for pawn shop thieves

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika searching for burglary suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from Colorvision Furniture and Pawn along Pepperell Parkway early Monday morning.  Police got into a car chase and than a foot chase with the suspects. Officers recovered the vehicle and 19 stolen guns.  Right now, they are working on […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: Missing woman located

UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court

Editors note: The Columbus Police Department corrected the spelling of the victim’s name from Janleyon Langley to Jaelon Langley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
850wftl.com

14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

