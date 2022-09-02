UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]

